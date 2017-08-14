menu

Documenting L.A.’s Oldest Surviving Restaurants Is Hard Work for a Vegetarian


Monday, August 14, 2017 at 8:15 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Don't Call It a Grand Slam — This Is the Most Satisfying Breakfast Platter in Town
Courtesy Salt's Cure
The food at Salt's Cure is of excellent quality, but the servers don't get too precious about the menu. Which works out nicely, because there's a good chance you'll call their off-menu item a "Grand Slam," given that the real name is "All Star," and it's a play on the Denny's classic.

The Salt's Cure version actually comes with more items than the original: Here, you'll get two sausage patties, two strips of bacon, two eggs, the oatmeal griddle cakes with cinnamon-molasses butter and a biscuit with jam. It's $20 to Denny's $7.99, but the quality is almost infinitely better, with everything, including the sausage, made in-house.

The crispy bacon and the sweet, butter-soaked cakes are particular works of art. You'll probably need a nap after eating this collection of breakfast items; if you pair the platter with the spicy tequila Fire Island cocktail, you'll probably need a long nap. It's a great way to spend a Saturday.

1155 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood; (323) 465-7258, saltscure.com.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

