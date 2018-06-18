Roy Choi Leaves Koreatown

Chef Roy Choi, the man Anthony Bourdain once said “changed the world” with his innovative culinary concepts, is moving his food-and-beverage revolution to Las Vegas. On Friday Choi posted on his Instagram that he is leaving his post at the Line L.A. in Koreatown, where he oversaw the hotel’s bars, Pot Lobby and Commissary, and its coffee shop, Pot caFe.

“Today is the bittersweet as I must announce that the relationship between Sydell Group and my company, 10 Grand Hospitality, is coming to an end at the Line L.A.,” Choi began the post (see full post at bottom). “We did some great things together and I’m hometown proud of how Koreatown blew up in our time there.”



In L.A., not only has Choi become famous for elevating the food-truck concept from, as Bourdain said, a "roach coach" affair to a "highly sought-after, ultra-hot yet democratic rolling restaurant," but he also has become a fusion inspiration for blending Asian and Mexican flavors together in dishes that are as innovative as they are mouthwatering.