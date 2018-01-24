The British (Flavors) Are Coming to The London West Hollywood

A rendering of the hotel's revamped Boxwood dining room, which will offer a much more open space for guests.

After an $11 million makeover, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills hopes to bring new excitement to its venue with the debut of a new bar and the revamped Boxwood restaurant. The luxury hotel, now in its 10th year, will start offering an al fresco dining experience next month on its renovated rooftop pool deck.

Inspired by English country house conservatories and orangeries, the brand-new London Bar is adjacent to the lobby. Meanwhile, the Boxwood dining room was redesigned to create a more open space for guests.

“The bar feels like the heartbeat of the hotel — it pulls guests into it,” says general manager Jeff Kulek. “It was very much needed in a space that really didn’t have any energy; it was just a walkway with a skylight.”