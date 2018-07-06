Rescuing Burbank's Castaway

Burbank's Castaway has a new look but the same great views.

If you grew up in the San Fernando Valley, chances are good that you celebrated prom, a wedding, graduation or other special occasion at the Castaway in Burbank, with its sweeping views of the Valley all the way to downtown L.A.

After a recent $10 million overhaul by John Tallichet of Specialty Restaurants Corp., the 12,500-square-foot, 54-year-old landmark perched atop the Verdugo Hills has reopened with a multilevel restaurant that guarantees a view from every table and a sprawling patio dotted with fireplaces.

The dated Gilligan’s Island theme has been replaced by a slicker Hollywood feel, a wink to the film and TV studios down the winding road in beautiful downtown Burbank. If you’re celebrating a birthday, you’ll likely be greeted with a glass of Champagne at the hotel concierge–like check-in desk.