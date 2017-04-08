This New San Fernando Valley Spot Serves Psychedelic Burgers

Extra Fat Burger Kayvan Gabbay

Israeli-native Uzi Wiseman had developed his deep passion for cooking from the age of sixteen. He's traveled the globe from Africa to Southern India on an extended culinary trip for the better part of two years, eventually surfacing in Los Angeles for a three-month stint at the Peruvian-influenced sushi spot Nobu (it seems like these days Nobu still serves as an incubator of promising, up-and-coming chefs) for an intensive internship. That's roughly the time when the owner of a mini-mall in Sherman Oaks liked what Wiseman was doing and gave him free reign to open a restaurant concept of his choice in one of the vacant storefronts in his mini-mall.

Open barely three weeks, Psy Burger (short for psychedelic) is the culmination of Wiseman's desire to open a humble joint serving juicy, house-ground kosher burgers based upon his worldly influences. The simple decor of the small space includes vibrant, eye-popping colorful paintings of burgers on the spare white walls evocative of vintage Grateful Dead tie-dyed T-shirts. The sound system is tuned to mellow, progressive trance music, which goes curiously well with the burgers. His sous chef, Udi assists him in the spotless, open kitchen. Due to kashrut kosher dietary laws, Psy Burger closes in the afternoon on Fridays and reopens in the late evening on Saturdays.

His signature burger is the "Extra Fat Burger." It features a delicious ratio of 60 percent ground chuck to 40 percent fat topped with lettuce, tomato and an nearly addictive truffle aioli, based primarily on a melange of minutely minced shiitake, champignon, portobello and enoki mushrooms. The rich, rustic hand-formed burger drips with each and every bite. Most kosher burgers around town are dry, desiccated affairs that seem to lack much in the way of flavor due to their predominantly religiously observant audiences. But Wiseman's burgers are the exact opposite. He marinates roughly half of the house-ground beef for 24 hours in seasoned salt, spices and sugar to give the meat a juicy flavorful punch, while the other half of the ground chuck is seasoned on the spot resulting in a juicy, drippy burger. The menu recommends making it "PSY-style" by adding kosher lamb bacon, cured from lamb belly and a fried egg to the mix. You would be wise to heed that advice.

The signature bun is the perfect addition to the drippy burger. It's soft on the inside and chewy on the outside like a Philly pretzel. However, burgers can be served protein-style on a fresh salad. They also offer a variety of salads ranging from grilled vegetables to a Middle Eastern chopped salad composed of diced tomato, onions and fresh herbs.

His seasoned kebab burger is just as flavorful as his signature burger. Though its topped with novel toppings including pickled lemon peel and a mild mannered, tomato-based Moroccan sauce. Sides include the usual french fries, sweet potato fries, and lacy, thinly battered onion rings. But the unique potatoes confit can't be missed. Tiny, skin-on potatoes are charred on the burger grill, cooked in a mixture of vegetable oils — canola, sesame, grapeseed, and the obligatory olive oil — and then basted in a sauce loaded with garlic, sugar, soy sauce, and fresh thyme. And it's assuredly a playful nod to the French gastronomic classic: duck confit.

Miso-glazed salmon, grilled spring chicken, deep-fried tilapia schnitzel, lamb burgers, and that grade-school classic Sloppy Joe round out the brief menu. Despite a beer or three on the menu, nothing stronger than near-beer is offered. You will just have to settle for Nesher Malt, a non-alcoholic malted soda imported from Israel that's loaded with hops and malted barley. Psy Burger is a welcome addition to the neighborhood serving up juicy burgers and those savory potatoes confit that may make you skip your usual fast-food burger haunts.

15030 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks. (747) 264-0591.