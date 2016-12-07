menu

Pho Filet 2: Come For the Pho, But Definitely Order Something Else

Sycamore Tavern Opens in Hollywood


Pho Filet 2: Come For the Pho, But Definitely Order Something Else

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 9:13 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
Pho bac at Pho Filet.EXPAND
Pho bac at Pho Filet.
James Gordon
A A

Pho Filet 2 is the younger but bigger sibling to Pho Filet, one of the San Gabriel Valley Vietnamese restaurants that Jonathan Gold began visiting and writing about almost 10 years ago, back when the very concept of pho had to be explained to readers on the western side of L.A. County. The noodle soup is now a staple for most Angelenos, but the utter madness surrounding it has died down (as the city turns its eyes to ramen). And perhaps Pho Filet's passion for its signature dish has diminished, too. The other sections of the menu offer much more thoughtful dishes.

Often a novel-length menu indicates a restaurant's lack of focus, and accordingly, a lack of expertise and deliciousness. But the many dishes listed at Pho Filet 2, it turns out, taste good.

Want a formal feast? The last page of the menu has a list of "specialties" including frogs' legs, snails prepared in either garlic sauce or coconut milk, shrimp and catfish in herbs and big hunks of red meat. The prices aren't listed, so be sure to ask before you go ordering off-season clams.

But perhaps you don't want to spend that kind of money in a restaurant with fluorescent lights and a dirty floor. In that case, skip back to the front page of the menu, where the appetizers are listed. You could maintain a varied diet by just eating from this list of 14 items that include shrimp with green bean cakes, banh mi of curried chicken and beef meatballs, crepes and various fried spring rolls. But be sure to get a fresh roll. Specifically the bo nuong cuon, a roll of marinated and grilled beef packed with herbs and lettuces and served warm with a dish of nuoc cham.

You'll be full at this point (especially if you've also ordered on of the bun options that come with an impressive array of meat and seafood options), but there is a full page of drinks, too. Various teas with and without boba, and all manner of milkshakes, including durian, if you want to, as one diner put it, "get aggressive."

Just be sure to order a full complement of rolls first.

2643 N. San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead; (626) 280-1899.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

