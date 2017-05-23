Long Beach Restaurant Padre Has Hired A Guadalajara Chef With An Unlikely Background

EXPAND Bone marrow with sea salt and arugula salad. Brian Addison

When restaurant owner Jay Krymis, the guy behind DTLA’s Mezcalero and WeHo’s dirtiest queer bar, FUBAR, decided to move into Long Beach territory, he came in with a bang: Padre in Downtown Long Beach quickly became a hit.

But with the typical wave of staffing and consistency issues that comes with new restaurants, Padre lost its way for a bit, before Krymis brought on Guadalajara-based chef Manuel Bañuelos, the guy who served up what is arguably the area’s best torta ahogada at Balam in Lynwood (which is still open and still good) and creates tacos filled with mole alemandrado and witty twists like chicken tinga masala.

However, Bañuelos wants to move beyond the taqueria — despite still owning Balam, as well as his barbacoa taco chain in Jalisco, Mexico — and exercise his talents outside the more common-in-the-U.S. items from Mexico’s food repertoire.

EXPAND Padre's pork belly with jamaica molita glaze. Brian Addison

“Fifteen years ago, chef-driven Mexican food didn’t exist,” Bañuelos said. “And when I was young, I had this obsession with over accessorizing — y’know, adding things on top of things because it made it ‘fancy.’ I didn’t know how bad that really was until I returned to Mexico [after London].

Upon returning, Bañuelos did the precise opposite of traveling and vacationing; he volunteered, helping build homes around the most rural areas of Mexico. The result? A total reversal of his presumptions and a honing of the skills he learned abroad.

“When I was in Oaxaca, the food there changed the way I approached cooking forever," he said. "Butchering was left to the men but if you wanted to really know the food, you had to talk to the women; the women ran it all. And they created these things that — what's the word in English? — that ... I want to say 'complicated' but it's more, well, complicated than that. There was so much going on in each dish but everything had a simplicity, with really local flavors that couldn't be replicated elsewhere."

EXPAND Vegan ceviche with asparagus, hearts of palm, lemon basil and citrus-basil oil in coconut milk. Brian Addison

This has resulted in a return to basics that simultaneously means an entire shift in Bañuelos’ cuisine: respecting the sources, focusing on sauces and quality of ingredients, and reinventing classics without casting aside their origins.

Take, for example, Bañuelos’ vegan take on ceviche: chunky pieces of asparagus and hearts of palm are tossed with a citrusy coconut milk blend, lemon basil and a lime-basil oil. The result matches the acidity and flavor profile of his Santa Barbara shrimp aguachile.

EXPAND Padre's nixtamal esquites with hominy, bone-marrow mayo, broth and lime. Brian Addison

This isn’t to say Bañuelos is purely experimental. His grilled panela and nopal (cow's milk cheese and cactus) is a traditional dish.

His esquites (typically corn kernels covered in cotija, Tajin, lime juice, and mayo) plays with the idea of a nixtamal (dried corn kernels soaked or boiled in citrus liquid). With fresh heirloom hominy, Bañuelos bastes the corn in broth and then tops the bowl with bone-marrow mayo and lime.

“There is no question Mexican food is going through a renaissance,” Bañuelos said. “But that doesn’t mean we make it inaccessible, that we shut out the traditions that made it great.”

525 E. Broadway, Long Beach. (562) 612-4951, padrelongbeach.com.

