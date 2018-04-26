Outstanding in the Field Brings Kismet's Family-Style Meal to Coachella

In 1999, Santa Cruz chef and artist Jim Denevan, who created large-scale drawings on sand, ice and earth, decided to stage a radical intervention to stale dining conventions. Instead of bringing farm-fresh ingredients to restaurants, he thought, why not bring diners to the fields where they could enjoy a communal meal and hear the farmer’s story.

Denevan set up long tables for a handful of events in the middle of some of the most stunning places in California, such as Secret Sea Cove in Santa Cruz, and called it Outstanding in the Field. Since then, OITF has developed a dedicated following known as “field heads” and now produces more than 100 multicourse feasts each season, from coast to coast across North America, in Mexico and around the world.

The feasts feature top chefs during the season, which runs from May through November. The events take place at vegetable farms, abalone farms, urban gardens, big-sky ranches, in olive groves, date gardens, on docks and beaches. In the past week, the event was at the Coachella Music Festival.