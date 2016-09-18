Our 10 Most Popular Food Stories of the Week
This week L.A. Weekly rounded up the most exciting, mouthwatering food stories for you to sink your teeth into. From an ice cream delivery service to delicious pastries, your taste buds will tingle as you read this list.
Have Your Vegan Ice Cream Bar, And Get It Delivered Too
If you’re a super-healthy Angeleno craving something sweet and cold — and you want it pronto — it’s time to rejoice: Ice cream company Enjoyer will deliver handmade popsicles and ice cream bars to your door.
Los Angeles is Leading the Craft Cocktail Charge
Los Angeles has a long and proud history of cocktail innovation, though admittedly the tradition was lost for about 60 or 70 years.
Ong with the EP & J, an elevated (and sweet) take on the classic peanut butter and jelly flavor combination
The Rise of the Pastry Chef as L.A. Discovers Its Sweet Tooth
It's time to give pastry chefs and programs the props they deserve.
From McDonald's to Steakhouse: This Brentwood Chef Wasn't Always So Fancy
“From McDonald’s, I graduated to Dairy Queen, and next to a local hotel, where I was a bus boy,” Strickland said.
The K.G.B.: smoked salmon on rye bread, topped with house-cured salmon roe
Wexler's Deli Attempts to Make Caviar Both Soulful and Sustainable
It's familiar food through the lens of the fun, relaxed and very California #SmokeFishEveryday attitude that makes Wexler's a successful and, dare we say, important example of modern West Coast–style deli.
