Our 10 Most Popular Food Stories of the Week

A selection of Enjoyer's healthy frozen bars Kristie Hang

This week L.A. Weekly rounded up the most exciting, mouthwatering food stories for you to sink your teeth into. From an ice cream delivery service to delicious pastries, your taste buds will tingle as you read this list.

Have Your Vegan Ice Cream Bar, And Get It Delivered Too

I f you’re a super-healthy Angeleno craving something sweet and cold — and you want it pronto — it’s time to rejoice: Ice cream company Enjoyer will deliver handmade popsicles and ice cream bars to your door.

Read the full L.A. Weekly article here

The Black Forest at the Walker Inn Anne Fishbein

Los Angeles is Leading the Craft Cocktail Charge

Los Angeles has a long and proud history of cocktail innovation, though admittedly the tradition was lost for about 60 or 70 years.



Read the full L.A. Weekly article here

Ong with the EP & J, an elevated (and sweet) take on the classic peanut butter and jelly flavor combination Jesse Hsu

The Rise of the Pastry Chef as L.A. Discovers Its Sweet Tooth

It's time to give pastry chefs and programs the props they deserve.



Read the full L.A. Weekly article here

Executive chef Travis Strickland Chelsee Lowe

From McDonald's to Steakhouse: This Brentwood Chef Wasn't Always So Fancy

“From McDonald’s, I graduated to Dairy Queen, and next to a local hotel, where I was a bus boy,” Strickland said.



Read the full L.A. Weekly article here

The K.G.B.: smoked salmon on rye bread, topped with house-cured salmon roe Courtesy of Wexler's Deli

Wexler's Deli Attempts to Make Caviar Both Soulful and Sustainable

It's familiar food through the lens of the fun, relaxed and very California #SmokeFishEveryday attitude that makes Wexler's a successful and, dare we say, important example of modern West Coast–style deli.



Read the full L.A. Weekly article here

