Silver Lake Is Getting a New Japanese Restaurant This Week

Silver Lake Is Getting a New Japanese Restaurant This Week

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 5:44 a.m.
By Rebecca Pardess
Silver Lake will get a new izakaya soon (the owners say July 22), just a few doors down from the always-crowded Silverlake Ramen. Osen Izakaya is chef Damon Min Cho’s first Los Angeles restaurant of his own after working in the kitchens of Matsuhisa, the now-shuttered Maia and a five-month stint at Tao Hollywood, which our food critic recently reviewed. Cho currently owns Tamashi Soul sushi bar in San Francisco.

Cho says we can expect sushi and yakitori, along with fusion dishes like scrambled eggs with uni on a baguette, and tomato udon with mashed potatoes and bacon. The online menu, which is massive, lists omakase combos, an oyster bar and a variety of hot pots and noodles. The menu crosses its “teas” on matcha-infused offerings, including ice cream and coconut cake. The bar will pour beer, wine and sake, and Cho says the average cost per person with alcohol will be $40 to $50. As for the ambiance, Cho says it will be “original Japanese.”

“When searching for the location, Silver Lake doesn't have much izakaya, and Osen looks more like original Japanese inside. The servers, everyone [will be] wearing kimonos,” he said.

Despite rumors, Osen is not affiliated with Silverlake Ramen, but the two restaurants will be sharing a parking lot, which will remain self-park during the day and valet for dinner. But who knows if the lines will be as outrageous here.

2903 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; osenizakaya.com.

Rebecca Pardess
Rebecca Pardess has written about food and the people behind it for L.A. Weekly, WHERE LA, Time Out and KCET. She believes in the healing powers of black and white cookies, and aspires to one day be a global noodle correspondent. But until then, she’ll continue making her way through L.A.’s never-ending list of restaurants, one $12 avocado toast at a time.

