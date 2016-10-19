One of Latin America's Most Acclaimed Chefs is About to Open a Restaurant in L.A.

EXPAND Chef Diego Hernandez Alejandro Alarcon

L.A. may be about to cement its place as the premier city in the U.S. for modern Mexican cooking with the announcement that chef Diego Hernandez will be the executive chef of the new Verlaine Restaurant in West Hollywood. Verlaine, which is slated to open this coming winter, takes the spot where legendary Italian restaurant Dominick’s sat for 67 years. Dominick's closed in late 2015.

Hernandez is part of a new, celebrated generation of Mexican and Latin American chefs, and his restaurant in the Valle de Guadalupe in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, Corazon de Tierra, is lauded as one of the best in Latin America — it was recently placed at number 39 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants of Latin America. In bestowing that honor, the Worlds 50 Best literature said of Hernandez:

Taking his international experience and combining it with Mexican ingredients, Hernández creates modern versions of traditional dishes such as the tamal, Mexican bean soup, or pain d’epice with nopal dessert. Hernández’s motto is “organic, local, sustainable,” – the restaurant grows its own herbs, fruits, veg and even olive oil and honey, with other ingredients supplied locally.



Hernandez has worked with many other chefs who also have coveted spots on the World's 50 Best list, including Enrique Olvera of Mexico City’s Pujol and Guillermo Gonzalez Beristain of Monterrey’s Pangea. This will be Hernandez's first restaurant project in the United States. According to press materials, "Hernandez plans Verlaine to speak to the philosophies of his award winning Baja dining room, which offers an intensely focused celebration of local organic farming and fishing communities, culminating into a unique vision of Baja’s historical marriage of Mexican, Mediterranean, and Japanese culinary influences." Hernandez will remain the chef at Corazon de Tierra while also taking on this new project, and will be working with a team of chef de cuisines to keep both restaurants running while he toggles between the two.

The restaurant is owned by Select Hospitality & Design, the company behind Hudson Clearwater Restaurant in New York City and Santa Monica's Hinterland. By bringing Hernandez to the U.S., the company is establishing itself as a major player in the direction of L.A. restaurants, and I'm promised that "additional chef focused restaurants, lifestyle and design projects are slated throughout Southern California in the coming months."

If you're lucky, you might have a chance to taste Hernandez's cooking before Verlaine's opening. Hernandez is one of three acclaimed Mexican chefs coming to Southern California to participate in dinners celebrating the third anniversary of Taco Mario in Costa Mesa. Tickets for the November 11 dinner go on sale this Friday, October 21, at 8 a.m. The rest of us will just have to wait until winter.

