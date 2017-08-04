$1 Oysters in Los Angeles Every Day of the Week
|
Herringbone Santa Monica's happy hour platter
Marie Buck
It's ironic that National Oyster Day lands smack in the middle of summer, a season when oysters were not traditionally meant to be eaten. But isn't it wonderful to live in a world where safe and delicious oysters are available year-round? And in a city where $1 oysters are available every day of the week? We thought this National Oyster Day was as good an excuse as any to update our list of where to find $1 oysters in L.A. Enjoy!
|
EMC Seafood
Erin Lyall
DAILY
Bar10
$1 oysters from 5-8 p.m. daily during happy hour. 8933 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 332-6445, bar10weho.com.
EMC Seafood
$1 oysters daily during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. There's also a late-night happy hour beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, during which time oysters are $1.50 each. 3500 W. Sixth St., Koreatown; (213) 351-9988, emcseafood.com.
Herringbone Santa Monica
Chef’s choice of freshly shucked oysters for $1 during oyster hour, daily 3-7 p.m. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com.
Oystars
$1 oysters every day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in Little Tokyo. 136 S Central Ave., downtown; (213) 628-3902, facebook.com/pg/OystarsLA.
Sawyer
Technically Sawyer's happy hour oysters are $12 for six, but that price includes a glass of beer or wine, so we figure it counts. Daily from 4-6 p.m. 3705 W Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 641-3709, sawyerlosangeles.com.
WEEKDAYS:
Terra Cotta
$1 oysters during happy hour, which runs Monday to Friday, 5-7 p.m. 3760 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown; (213) 365-1077, terracottala.com.
Faith and Flower
From 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, get $1 oysters at the bar. 705 W. Ninth St., downtown; (213) 239-0642, faithandflowerla.com.
Upstairs at the Ace Hotel
From noon-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the rooftop bar at the Ace Hotel downtown serves $1 oysters plus a rotating selection of drinks specials. 933 S. Broadway., downtown; (213) 623-3233, acehotel.com.
|
Barbrix
Anne Fishbein
MONDAY
Barbrix
$1 oysters at the bar on Monday, with three varieties to choose from. 6 p.m.-midnight or whenever they run out. From 6-7:30 p.m. you can also get half-price wines by the glass. 2442 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 662-2442, barbrix.com.
Harlowe
The cocktail bar shucks $1 oysters every Monday from 7-11 p.m. 7321 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 876-5839, harlowebar.com.
The Hungry Cat
The Hungry Cat serves $1 oysters every Monday from 4 p.m.-close. 1555 Vine St., Hollywood; (323) 462-2155, thehungrycat.com.
The Rockefeller
$1 Oyster Mondays showcases mix & match seasonal varieties from 5 p.m. to close or while supplies last. Available at both the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach locations. 1209 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach; (310) 545-5810. 418 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 372-8467, eatrockefeller.com.
|
Oysters at Messhall
Anne Fishbein
TUESDAY
Dia de Campo
$1 oysters Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. 1238 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 379-1829. diadecampohb.com.
Messhall
$1 oysters all night long on Tuesday, as well as $1 tacos and $5 draft beer. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 660-6377, messhallkitchen.com.
Pearl's Sunset Strip
$1 oysters on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until they run out. 8909 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 360-6800, pearlssunset.com.
WEDNESDAY
Wildcraft
Every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., Wildcraft serves $1 oysters. 9725 Culver Blvd., Culver City; (310) 815-8100, wildcraftcc.com.
|
The patio at Cliff's Edge
Courtesy Cliff's Edge
THURSDAY
Cliff's Edge
$1 oysters on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and all night at the bar. 3626 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 666-6116, cliffsedgecafe.com.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Los Angeles dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!