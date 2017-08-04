menu

$1 Oysters in Los Angeles Every Day of the Week


$1 Oysters in Los Angeles Every Day of the Week

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 9:59 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Herringbone Santa Monica's happy hour platterEXPAND
Herringbone Santa Monica's happy hour platter
Marie Buck
It's ironic that National Oyster Day lands smack in the middle of summer, a season when oysters were not traditionally meant to be eaten. But isn't it wonderful to live in a world where safe and delicious oysters are available year-round? And in a city where $1 oysters are available every day of the week? We thought this National Oyster Day was as good an excuse as any to update our list of where to find $1 oysters in L.A. Enjoy!

EMC Seafood
EMC Seafood
Erin Lyall

DAILY

Bar10
$1 oysters from 5-8 p.m. daily during happy hour. 8933 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 332-6445, bar10weho.com.

EMC Seafood
$1 oysters daily during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. There's also a late-night happy hour beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, during which time oysters are $1.50 each. 3500 W. Sixth St., Koreatown; (213) 351-9988, emcseafood.com.

Herringbone Santa Monica
Chef’s choice of freshly shucked oysters for $1 during oyster hour, daily 3-7 p.m. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com.

Oystars
$1 oysters every day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in Little Tokyo. 136 S Central Ave., downtown; (213) 628-3902, facebook.com/pg/OystarsLA.

Sawyer
Technically Sawyer's happy hour oysters are $12 for six, but that price includes a glass of beer or wine, so we figure it counts. Daily from 4-6 p.m. 3705 W Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 641-3709, sawyerlosangeles.com.

WEEKDAYS:

Terra Cotta
$1 oysters during happy hour, which runs Monday to Friday, 5-7 p.m. 3760 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown; (213) 365-1077, terracottala.com.

Faith and Flower
From 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, get $1 oysters at the bar. 705 W. Ninth St., downtown; (213) 239-0642, faithandflowerla.com.

Upstairs at the Ace Hotel
From noon-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the rooftop bar at the Ace Hotel downtown serves $1 oysters plus a rotating selection of drinks specials. 933 S. Broadway., downtown; (213) 623-3233, acehotel.com.

BarbrixEXPAND
Barbrix
Anne Fishbein

MONDAY

Barbrix
$1 oysters at the bar on Monday, with three varieties to choose from. 6 p.m.-midnight or whenever they run out. From 6-7:30 p.m. you can also get half-price wines by the glass. 2442 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 662-2442, barbrix.com.

Harlowe
The cocktail bar shucks $1 oysters every Monday from 7-11 p.m. 7321 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 876-5839, harlowebar.com.

The Hungry Cat
The Hungry Cat serves $1 oysters every Monday from 4 p.m.-close. 1555 Vine St., Hollywood; (323) 462-2155, thehungrycat.com.

The Rockefeller
$1 Oyster Mondays showcases mix & match seasonal varieties from 5 p.m. to close or while supplies last. Available at both the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach locations. 1209 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach; (310) 545-5810. 418 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 372-8467, eatrockefeller.com.

Oysters at MesshallEXPAND
Oysters at Messhall
Anne Fishbein

TUESDAY

Dia de Campo
$1 oysters Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. 1238 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 379-1829. diadecampohb.com.

Messhall
$1 oysters all night long on Tuesday, as well as $1 tacos and $5 draft beer. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 660-6377, messhallkitchen.com.

Pearl's Sunset Strip
$1 oysters on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until they run out. 8909 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 360-6800, pearlssunset.com.

WEDNESDAY

Wildcraft
Every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., Wildcraft serves $1 oysters. 9725 Culver Blvd., Culver City; (310) 815-8100, wildcraftcc.com.

The patio at Cliff's Edge
The patio at Cliff's Edge
Courtesy Cliff's Edge

THURSDAY

Cliff's Edge
$1 oysters on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and all night at the bar. 3626 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 666-6116, cliffsedgecafe.com.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is L.A. Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

