$1 Oysters in Los Angeles Every Day of the Week

EXPAND Herringbone Santa Monica's happy hour platter Marie Buck

It's ironic that National Oyster Day lands smack in the middle of summer, a season when oysters were not traditionally meant to be eaten. But isn't it wonderful to live in a world where safe and delicious oysters are available year-round? And in a city where $1 oysters are available every day of the week? We thought this National Oyster Day was as good an excuse as any to update our list of where to find $1 oysters in L.A. Enjoy!

EMC Seafood Erin Lyall

DAILY

Bar10

$1 oysters from 5-8 p.m. daily during happy hour. 8933 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 332-6445, bar10weho.com.

EMC Seafood

$1 oysters daily during happy hour from 4-7 p.m. There's also a late-night happy hour beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, during which time oysters are $1.50 each. 3500 W. Sixth St., Koreatown; (213) 351-9988, emcseafood.com.

Herringbone Santa Monica

Chef’s choice of freshly shucked oysters for $1 during oyster hour, daily 3-7 p.m. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com.

Oystars

$1 oysters every day from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in Little Tokyo. 136 S Central Ave., downtown; (213) 628-3902, facebook.com/pg/OystarsLA.

Sawyer

Technically Sawyer's happy hour oysters are $12 for six, but that price includes a glass of beer or wine, so we figure it counts. Daily from 4-6 p.m. 3705 W Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 641-3709, sawyerlosangeles.com.

WEEKDAYS:

Terra Cotta

$1 oysters during happy hour, which runs Monday to Friday, 5-7 p.m. 3760 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown; (213) 365-1077, terracottala.com.

Faith and Flower

From 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, get $1 oysters at the bar. 705 W. Ninth St., downtown; (213) 239-0642, faithandflowerla.com.

Upstairs at the Ace Hotel

From noon-5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the rooftop bar at the Ace Hotel downtown serves $1 oysters plus a rotating selection of drinks specials. 933 S. Broadway., downtown; (213) 623-3233, acehotel.com.

EXPAND Barbrix Anne Fishbein

MONDAY

Barbrix

$1 oysters at the bar on Monday, with three varieties to choose from. 6 p.m.-midnight or whenever they run out. From 6-7:30 p.m. you can also get half-price wines by the glass. 2442 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake; (323) 662-2442, barbrix.com.

Harlowe

The cocktail bar shucks $1 oysters every Monday from 7-11 p.m. 7321 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; (323) 876-5839, harlowebar.com.

The Hungry Cat

The Hungry Cat serves $1 oysters every Monday from 4 p.m.-close. 1555 Vine St., Hollywood; (323) 462-2155, thehungrycat.com.

The Rockefeller

$1 Oyster Mondays showcases mix & match seasonal varieties from 5 p.m. to close or while supplies last. Available at both the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach locations. 1209 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach; (310) 545-5810. 418 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 372-8467, eatrockefeller.com.

EXPAND Oysters at Messhall Anne Fishbein

TUESDAY

Dia de Campo

$1 oysters Tuesday, 5-6 p.m. 1238 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach; (310) 379-1829. diadecampohb.com.

Messhall

$1 oysters all night long on Tuesday, as well as $1 tacos and $5 draft beer. 4500 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Feliz; (323) 660-6377, messhallkitchen.com.

Pearl's Sunset Strip

$1 oysters on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until they run out. 8909 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; (310) 360-6800, pearlssunset.com.

WEDNESDAY

Wildcraft

Every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m., Wildcraft serves $1 oysters. 9725 Culver Blvd., Culver City; (310) 815-8100, wildcraftcc.com.

The patio at Cliff's Edge Courtesy Cliff's Edge

THURSDAY

Cliff's Edge

$1 oysters on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and all night at the bar. 3626 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake; (323) 666-6116, cliffsedgecafe.com.