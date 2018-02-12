Southern Italian Food Takes the Stage at Luigi al Teatro

Tucked away in one of Santa Monica's oldest neighborhoods in Ocean Park, just down the street from the historic shotgun house, is the romantic Luigi al Teatro, Michelin-starred chef Luigi Fineo's second restaurant. It's an upscale version of his nearby Osteria Venice West on the boardwalk.

Heading off of the noisy beaten path near Rose Avenue and Main Street, you have to search out Luigi al Teatro at the edge of a residential neighborhood in southern Santa Monica. Once you spot the big orange Mission Revival–style building draped with twinkling lights, you've arrived. The candlelight from the stained glass windows is the beacon that leads you to the almost secret entrance in the back, down the side of the restaurant and through the indoor/outdoor patio, which only builds up the intrigue.

One of the first permanent structures to be built in Ocean Park in 1910, it was the original building to house the Southern California Edison electrical plant for the city of Santa Monica, dubbed the Power House. In 1982 local personality Rey Hay, with his friends Paul Linke and Lucinda Zeizing, converted it into a theater. It was nearly destroyed by the 1994 Northridge earthquake.