No Yolk: Vegan JUST Egg Debuts in New Veggie Grill Breakfast Burrito

Everything is being veganized these days and “the incredible edible egg” is no exception.

After creating a plant-based version of mayonnaise, food company JUST has launched its latest innovation — a liquid vegan egg called JUST Egg.

If that sounds odd or perplexing, we get it. But food allergies and plant-based eating are on the rise and some folks still want a good ol’ scramble. If you’re all about that yolk, though, you’re out of luck with JUST Egg.

One of the best ways to get people to try something new? Put it in something popular and delicious, like a burrito.