 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Taste of the Nation 2017EXPAND
Taste of the Nation 2017
Erica Leigh

Taste of the Nation Returns to Culver City on June 3

Michele Stueven | May 24, 2018 | 6:13am
AA

Top Chef Dakota Weiss, James Beard Award winner Bruce Kalman of Union and Upper West chef Nick Shipp will get together again this year to host Taste of the Nation at the historic Culver City Media Park on Sunday, June 3.

The annual event brings together L.A.’s top chefs, sommeliers and mixologists to benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to help fight hunger in America. On the music front, X Ambassadors will be the headlining talent to help set the tone.

“We’re introducing programs that feed kids breakfast at school but also teach them responsibility,” Taste of the Nation chairman Kalman tells L.A. Weekly. “One or two kids are assigned every day to find that classroom’s breakfast and make sure the kids actually eat and watch out for each other. They love the yogurt, applesauce, fruit and protein choices and get extra milk if they want it. We really need to bring home economics back into schools so kids can learn about food.”

The Upper West crew at 2017's Taste of the NationEXPAND
The Upper West crew at 2017's Taste of the Nation
Erica Leigh

Here’s the list of this year's participants:

Akasha Restaurant, Baja Brewing Co., Baltaire, Border Grill, Bourbon Steak, Cal Mare, Cassell’s Hamburgers, Chichen Itza, Craft, Craig’s, Deep Eddy Vodka, Dog Haus, Eagle Rock Brewery, Elijah Craig Whiskey, Ellie’s, Hayden, Inn of the Seventh Ray, Jaffa, Jitlada, Lord Hobo Brewing Co., Lunetta, Magdalena Rum, Maple Block Meat Co., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Ms. Chi Café, Ocean Prime, Triple Beam Pizza, Preux & Proper, Ray’s & Stark Bar, Salazar, Singha, Sweetfin, Tequila Partida, the Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS Beverly Hills, the Bruery & Bruery Terreux, Union Pasadena, Upper West and Valerie Confections.

Tickets are available here. For a 10 percent discount, use code: LAWEEKLYTASTE.

Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections with Bruce Kalman of Union PasadenaEXPAND
Valerie Gordon of Valerie Confections with Bruce Kalman of Union Pasadena
Michele Stueven

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >