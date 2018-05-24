Taste of the Nation Returns to Culver City on June 3

Top Chef Dakota Weiss, James Beard Award winner Bruce Kalman of Union and Upper West chef Nick Shipp will get together again this year to host Taste of the Nation at the historic Culver City Media Park on Sunday, June 3.

The annual event brings together L.A.’s top chefs, sommeliers and mixologists to benefit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to help fight hunger in America. On the music front, X Ambassadors will be the headlining talent to help set the tone.

“We’re introducing programs that feed kids breakfast at school but also teach them responsibility,” Taste of the Nation chairman Kalman tells L.A. Weekly. “One or two kids are assigned every day to find that classroom’s breakfast and make sure the kids actually eat and watch out for each other. They love the yogurt, applesauce, fruit and protein choices and get extra milk if they want it. We really need to bring home economics back into schools so kids can learn about food.”