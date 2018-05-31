Nguyen Tran: The Potty-Mouthed Restaurateur With a Flair for the Dramatic

Perhaps because he spent some time in the film industry, restaurateur Nguyen Tran has always set himself apart from the foodie pack with his unerring flair for the dramatic. He dresses up in costumes a 5-year-old wouldn't go near — he was once mysteriously groped by a gang of old Vietnamese women when he appeared in public dressed as a banana.

He talks more like a profane extreme-sports star than a chef. And he's proud of his ignorance; indeed, you could say he celebrates it.

"We've fucked up so much," Tran says of his career so far. "We were in a hole more than once and worked hard to get out of it. That's part of my personality — when you're pushed against the wall, you've got to have the will to push back."