New Year's Eve Dinners in Los Angeles For Every Imaginable Need

Oysters with caviar, one of the dishes being served at 71Above's New Year's Eve celebration. Anne Fishbein

If ever there was a year to celebrate putting behind us, it's 2016. To make sure you celebrate properly, in the way that works best for your style and budget, we've put together a list of New Year's Eve dinners refined by attribute. Want live music? We've got that. Want an insane blow-out? There are plenty of those. We even have some picks for the economically-minded. We even have a section for non meat eaters. Check out the options below, and look forward to a new year that hopefully doesn't suck as bad as this one.

$65 AND UNDER

In previous years, there have been plenty of good budget options for New Year's Eve, but this year those cheaper deals have been way harder to find. We did come up with a few good deals though, and they just happen to be at some of our favorite restaurants.

Momed Atwater Village

Atwater Village’s modern Mediterranean restaurant will be celebrating the New Year with a lamb and bird roast over an open fire on the patio, from chef David Wilcox. For early seatings from 5-6.30 p.m., there’s a $65 prix fixe menu of three-courses, plus an amuse-bouche, and an optional dessert course. Later seatings are more expensive ($85) but include more food and also a DJ. atmomed.com

Hinoki and the Bird

Hinoki & the Bird in Century City will host a Vietnam-themed New Year's Eve dinner, complete with a Vietnamese menu, decorations and live entertainment. The three-course prix fixe menu being offered from 5:30-7:30 p.m. is $65 per person. A later seating, which includes a champagne toast, is $95. hinokiandthebird.com

Salt's Cure in Hollywood Anne Fishbein

Salt’s Cure

The $50 three course New Year’s Eve dinner offering at Salt's Cure in Hollywood is one of the better deals in town, and unlike the two above it doesn't have a time limit. The restaurant will also have a $75 five-course option, plus optional wine pairings and supplements for either menu. saltscure.com

Paley

Paley in Hollywood will offer a four-course dinner menu for $65 per person. A five-piece jazz band will play until 11 p.m. when guests can turn their attention to a stream of the impending ball drop screened on the restaurant’s dining room wall. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight. paleyhollywood.com

BLOWOUT

Looking for something a little more spendy? There's plenty of fancy options to choose from. (Also see the Live Music section, below, for more ways to blow a wad of cash on a good time.)

The view from 71Above is included in the New Year's Eve $250 price tag. Anne Fishbein

71Above

At L.A.'s newest sky-high destination downtown, $250 will get you free flowing Billecart-Salmon Champagne, a complimentary selection of red and white wines, tray passed hors d’oeuvres and food stations. Menu items include poached oysters with uni and caviar, Prime New York steak, poached lobster with creamed celery root, and foie gras macaroons. 71above.com/newyear

Norah

Norah's executive chef Mike Williams has put together a New Year's Eve tasting menu full of luxury ingredients, such as caviar, truffles, and foie gras. Parties of two to eight can choose from 6 or 9 p.m. seatings. Reservations are available through online ticketing platform Tock for $200 per person. norahrestaurant.com

EXPAND Two views of Spago. Anne Fishbein

Spago

On New Year's Eve, Spago in Beverly Hills will have two seatings to ring in 2017. From 5:30-6:30 they're offering a three-course menu for $98 guest, but if you really want to blow it out, wait for the 9:00-10:30 $280 per person slot that includes a three-course menu, a champagne toast, a live DJ (to dance to — you don't actually get the DJ as part of the deal) and 1 a.m. breakfast buffet. wolfgangpuck.com

LIVE MUSIC

Live music is the thing I get asked about more than any other for New Year's Eve celebrations. Luckily, there are a bunch of places offering that particular amenity this year. (See also Paley in the $65 and under category, above.)

Mr. C's Beverly Hills

Mr. C Beverly Hills' New Year’s Eve Bash features dancing, and live entertainment by Shawn Amos, the hotel’s resident American blues and jazz musician. For $219 per person you get a five-course dinner at The Restaurant at Mr. C, plus a midnight Champagne toast in the Lobby Lounge. mrchotels.com

The cheese cart at Melisse Anne Fishbein

Melisse

Melisse in Santa Monica will be offering music and dancing along with their later (8:30-9:30) seating, which costs $295-per-person. An earlier seating, which does not include live music, is available for $150 per person. melisse.com

The Peninsula

The Peninsula's New Year's Eve dinner will be followed by a live band and dancing starting at 9 p.m. There are two seatings, at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. The earlier seating is four courses and $150 per person, the second six courses for $275. beverlyhills.peninsula.com

Lucques

Lucques is hosting a Spanish and Andalusian themed New Year's Eve, and the later seating ($150 per person) includes includes live music and flamenco dancing. There's also an earlier, flamenco-free seating for $110 per person. You can see the menu here. lucques.com

Patina

Patina is scheduling its New Year’s Eve dinner seatings based on performances by a live jazz band. There are many options, beginning at 4:30 p.m., with seatings available throughout the night until 11:30 p.m., and menus that range from a la carte (during the 10-11:30 p.m. seatings) on up to $180 per person (for the "gala" seating from 7:30-8 p.m.). Details and menus can be found on their website. patinagroup.com/patina-restaurant

RETRO FUN

If you're in the mood to break out your finest vintage attire, there are a couple of events catering to your needs.

Cliff’s Edge

For New Years Eve, Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake will be celebrating with an Old Hollywood theme. Executive chef Michael Bryant has created a menu of re-imagined classic dishes, including lobster thermidor, prime rib-eye au poivre, and Cornish game hen coq au vin. The 4-courses dinner $95 includes a glass of sparkling wine, and there will be an optional wine pairing available for $35. Glamorous attire is encouraged. cliffsedgecafe.com

Doheny Room

The Doheny Room is throwing a New Year's Eve 1920s/Gatsby themed party. The first seating, from 7-9:30 pm., is $75 per person. The second seating, from 9:30 pm.-on, is $100 per person, but comes with some pretty spendy table minimums, starting at $1,000 for tables of 2-4 people and going up to $2,000 for crowds of more than 15. sbe.com

EXPAND The dining room and the kale salad at Crossroads, which is hosting a meat-free New Year's Eve dinner. Anne Fishbein

VEGETARIAN

Special occasions can be hard for folks with diet restrictions. But these spots have New Year's Eve dinners with vegetarians and vegans in mind.

Crossroads

Crossroads, the swank West Hollywood plant-based restaurant, will host two seatings on New Year's Eve. At 6 p.m., $75 will get you a five course dinner, and at 8:30 p.m., $95 will get you six courses, a champagne toast, and a ball drop. crossroadskitchen.com

Plant Food & Wine

Plant Food & Wine is offering a plant based, six course meal for $75 per person during both lunch and dinner hours on New Year's Eve. Hours for the special meal are noon-4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Wine pairings are offered at an additional cost. matthewkenneycuisine.com

MEAT-LOVERS

I'm sure the vegetarians out there will argue that the entire restaurant industry is pretty much build for meat-lovers, but since we included a vegetable section, I made a special section for the meatiest dinners available this year.

Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak in Glendale is offering a four-course $98 New Year's Eve dinner with an optional $45 wine pairing available. The meal is based on ingredients from around the world that are associated with good luck. Entrees include the 14oz New York "Ball Drop" steak. michaelmina.net

Bone marrow at Love & Salt Anne Fishbein

Love & Salt

Here's a sentiment we can't argue with: Love & Salt in Manhattan Beach has dubbed their New Year's Eve celebration the "Forgetta ‘bout 2016" dinner, with an Italian steakhouse theme. To ring in 2017, chef Michael Fiorelli will offer Italian steakhouse classics in addition to the al a carte menu. Specials will include Flannery Beef prime, ribeye and New York steaks with choice of accoutrements. No prix fixe pricing; regular al a carte menu plus steakhouse specials available. loveandsaltla.com

