Felix, Kismet, Vespertine Make Short List for James Beard Awards

La Casita Mexicana in Bell was the only L.A.-area nominee in the James Beard Foundation Awards' Outstanding Restaurant category when the foundation announced its semifinalists on Thursday in New York. Los Angeles chefs dominated their regional category and new blood in the local food scene is making inroads into the national categories.

Meanwhile, Felix Trattoria (Venice), Kismet (Los Felix) and Vespertine (Culver City) earned spots on the Best New Restaurant list.

Shakshuka: poached eggs in tomato stew, served with bread at Kismet Anne Fishbein