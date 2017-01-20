New Hot Dogs! New Cocktails! New Beer! Three New Places to Eat and Drink in L.A. This Weekend

EXPAND The team behind Bar Clacson play foosball in their new venue. Peter Stanislaus

Do you need a drink? I need a drink. And I could use a hot dog — America's greatest comfort food — as well. Luckily Los Angeles is getting a bunch of new venues this week that expand our options for eating and drinking our blues away.

On the drinks side of things, 213 Hospitality, in partnership with Eric Alperin (of the Varnish fame) and Richard Boccato, opened the doors to Bar Clacson this week, hosting a grand opening on Wednesday night. Located downtown at 351 S. Broadway, the bar has a vintage Mediterranean theme, drawing inspiration from the bar tabac and the European tradition of apéritivo hour. Bar Clacson has a focus on low-ABV cocktails, apéritifs and digestifs, as well as classic cocktails. According to press materials, "The beverage program is accompanied by a menu of European fare typical of bar tabacs, developed in collaboration with Jeff Marino. Featured dishes include bruschetta, paninis, and cheese and charcuterie boards." There's also a 27-foot indoor bocce court. The bar is open Tuesday to Friday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2 a.m. Hooray for day drinking! barclacson.com.

Day drinking is also an option at Verdugo West Brewing Company, a brewery in Burbank that held its grand opening this week. According to Food GPS, the brewer is Chris Walowski, formerly of Smog City Brewing. The brewery offers a number of core and seasonal beers, and you can drink them on-site or buy growlers to go. It also offers a service whereby you can order a burrito from a nearby purveyor and have it delivered to your table at the brewery. Verdugo West is open Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m. Kids and dogs on leashes (the dogs, not the kids) are welcome in the taproom. verdugowestbrewing.com.

EXPAND A selection of the offerings at Sumo Dog Frank Wonho Lee

In hot dog news, Sumo Dog, which has been holding pop-up events around the city (as well as at Coachella) opened a brick-and-mortar location this week in Koreatown at 516 S. Western Ave. It's a tiny spot with just a few seats, as well as counter space to stand and stuff your face full of Asian-inspired hot dogs. Chef-founder Jeffrey Lunak and partner Mark Stone are offering three kinds of dog: pork sausage from Olympia Provisions, American Waygu all-beef from Snake River Farms or a vegan dog from Field Roast. You then choose from eight styles of toppings, including creations such as the bacon bánh mì, a bacon-wrapped dog topped with pickled daikon and carrot, cucumber, cilantro, lime, jalapeño and spicy mayo. Sumo Dog is open Sunday to Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. eatsumodog.com.

