Meals at Movie Theaters Are Getting Better — Or At Least More Messy

Josh Scherer

With the proliferation of smartphones, Walmart Supercenters, and grocery stores with wine bars slapped awkwardl y close to the frozen meats section (lookin’ at you, Westwood Ralph’s), it’s only natural that we expect all our needs to be met by a single thing. And why shouldn’t we? What’s the point of living in the future if we can’t enjoy the convenience of wifi-enabled sous vide machines and Asian fusion craft beer barcades? We’re inching towards a convenience singularity, and, frankly, it can’t come fast enough.

You can see these gears turning in the restaurant world too, where all-day spots slinging pastries, and espresso, and grain bowls, and trinkets, and pseudo-groceries from sun up to sundown have become the norm. In the Before Time — the Long Long Ago — we had to Uber to two different places to get our nitrate-free hotdogs and small-batch kombucha. We must never go back. But, there is one industry that’s late to the game in trying to accommodate all our indulgent, bordering on batshit-crazy demands for ultimate convenience, and now they’re charging hard to make up lost time. I'm talking about movie theaters.

Going to the movies used to mean a bucket of popcorn, an overpriced box of peanut M&Ms, and a barrel-sized Icee, but it also meant going to a separate place for dinner beforehand, which was not very convenient. In the Long Long Ago, a common date activity was “dinner and a movie.” Now, thanks to dine-in theaters like iPic and Cinepolis, dinner is the movie. Or the movie is dinner. Whatever — the point is, they have waiters bring $21 lobster rolls and $16 liquid nitrogen cocktails right to your fold out tray that’s too reminiscent of the seatback table on a Southwest flight to ever be considered fancy.