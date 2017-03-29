Movie Star Chris Pratt Is Creating Excellent Food Videos From the Set of Jurassic World 2

Chris Pratt rarely gets the opportunity to be funny in Jurassic World. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment

Actor Chris Pratt went through a very public body transformation a few years ago, when he made the transition to pleasant sitcom sidekick to star of multiple action film franchises.

Pratt was delightfully honest about how terrible it is to try to lose weight. When asked at Comic-Con how he did it, Pratt replied, "Basically I cried like 40 pounds off, and the rest was being hungry and running a lot." The diet was brought up on Late Night With Seth Meyers — when Meyers asked what the hardest thing to give up was, Pratt said, "I think my personality. Shedding that and replacing it with a guy who talks about pullups and stuff."

Best of all was his purposefully unhelpful diet advice, as told to Zap2it (now ScreenerTV). "Six months flies by whether you’re working out every day or whether you’re not, so if you feel compelled to do something about it, take some action and get in shape, do it. You can do it. You could. You really could. You could do it in six months and all you have to do is just book a Marvel movie and have a deadline that’s like, ‘If you don’t [lose weight] then you might get fired,’ and then it’s easy.”

Pratt probably has gained back a few pounds, weight that he has been ordered to lose and keep off while filming Jurassic World 2. And the eating plan he is adhering to makes for some excellent food content — namely, an Instagram series called "What's My Snack," wherein Pratt explains his tiny, prepackaged, no-carb/high-protein meals. Sometimes there is desperation, practically tears, as he describes how hungry he is. In one episode, he stoically chews wilty sashimi while describing its similarity to bait. In a way, it's inspirational, knowing that even professional hotties struggle with keeping it together. Chris Pratt, we commiserate with you and your desire for late-night cake.