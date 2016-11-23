McConnell's Opens in Los Feliz, Bringing Perfect Ice Cream to Another Neighborhood

McConnell’s

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, the Santa Barbara-based ice cream company that's making moves into the rest of Southern California, has opened a Los Feliz location.

The company started in 1949 and prides itself on not having changed the business model much. They still use milk and cream from Central Coast cows, and mix-ins are often local products. That focus on trackable ingredients probably has something to do with this being perhaps the best ice cream made in SoCal.

The new location is right next to Go Get Em Tiger, which is next to Bar Covell, which is next to HomeState. If you plan it correctly, you can make a culinary day of it: caffeine at GGET, tacos at HomeState, ice cream at McConnell's and a drink at Covell. You'd be hitting some of the best food destinations in Los Feliz.

Though the shop has already opened, McConnell's will be holding its official grand opening party on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with free scoops for everyone. Try a seasonal flavor like burnt caramel apple or cardamom and gingersnaps, or a year-round delight like toasted coconut almond chip or Eureka lemon and marionberries.

Sure, some flavors are available in stores. But this way you can have a waffle cone.

4630 Hollywood Blvd., Los Feliz; mcconnells.com.

