Mazemen Takes the Heat Off Summer With Brothless Ramen

When the weather warms up in spring and summer, most of us aren’t craving a hot bowl of ramen.



But just as Angelenos have their pick of ramen spots more numerous than the toppings on this Japanese-by-way-of-China dish, we can have our ramen and eat it too, year-round, thanks to the brothless version, mazemen.

Mazemen, from maze meaning “to mix” and men meaning “noodles,” is your typical bowl of ramen without the broth, so you mix the noodles with all the toppings. The dish can be served hot or cold (preferably the latter during warmer months), noodles can vary in thickness and, as usual, toppings and spice choices vary by restaurant.