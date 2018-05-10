Masters of Taste Touches Down for a Good Cause at the Rose Bowl

Food festival season is in full swing with the 3rd Annual Masters of Taste, one of the season's first events out of the gate, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena last Sunday.

The football field was host to 90 L.A.-area food and drink vendors including Pasadena's Lunasia Dim Sum House, which offered one of the highlights of the day — delicate crispy shrimp rolls and soft sesame balls with sweet plum paste from Chef Lee Hau Fu.

Chef Jose Acevedo from Mercado was busy making blue corn tortillas topped with carnitas and guacamole. Gus's BBQ treated guests to Carolina-style pulled pork with cornbread, and Los Angeles culinary icon Celestino Drago was dishing up raviolini stuffed with burrata in a beet sauce next to the Woodford Reserve stall near the 50-yard line.