Mastering Mixology at Margo’s

It’s DIY week at the Weekly, starting with hands-on mixology classes at Margo’s in Santa Monica on Saturday, Aug. 11. The evening includes three food courses from the modern California kitchen themed to the evening's liquor. Classes run through January.
In the restaurant’s airy bar, the three-hour classes typically start with a lesson on the spirit being featured as well as a tasting, followed by instruction on the first cocktail, then first dish, second cocktail, second dish, and third cocktail followed by the third dish.
First up is tequila. Participants will learn the tricks behind a cucumber sage tequila martini, which then will be paired with fried chicken tacos with grilled corn, peaches and avocado salsa.
Cocktail No. 2 is a classic paloma, accompanied by five-spiced crispy duck wings, plum BBQ sauce and toasted cocoa nibs.
The evening ends with a spicy watermelon margarita alongside Margo’s Salt Lick BBQ–inspired pork baby back ribs and kimchi slaw.
“We’re thrilled to offer a rotating series of mixology classes,” head bartender Skyllar Marroquin tells L.A. Weekly.
“Each month offers something new (this month is tequila, next month is classic gin and vodka cocktails) and an opportunity for people to come in and truly learn how to craft three specialty cocktails as well as gain knowledge about the specific spirit through education throughout the class, which they can put to good use at home,” Marroquin adds.
The series will continue on Saturday, Sept. 15, with a cocktail class featuring gin and vodka cocktails; Saturday, Nov. 10, with a whiskey cocktail class; and Saturday, Dec. 8, with a course featuring special holiday cocktails. Margo's will ring in the New Year a bit late, on Saturday, Jan. 26, with a “skinny” cocktail program.
“Some guests come back month after month, and many friendships are made over a good shake and many sips,” Marroquin says.
Classes are $90 per person and start at 8 p.m. Tickets at eventbrite.com/o/margos-16533806118.
Margo’s Santa Monica, 1534 Montana Ave., Santa Monica; (310) 829-3990, margossantamonica.com.
