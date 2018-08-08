Mastering Mixology at Margo’s

It’s DIY week at the Weekly, starting with hands-on mixology classes at Margo’s in Santa Monica on Saturday, Aug. 11. The evening includes three food courses from the modern California kitchen themed to the evening's liquor. Classes run through January.

In the restaurant’s airy bar, the three-hour classes typically start with a lesson on the spirit being featured as well as a tasting, followed by instruction on the first cocktail, then first dish, second cocktail, second dish, and third cocktail followed by the third dish.

First up is tequila. Participants will learn the tricks behind a cucumber sage tequila martini, which then will be paired with fried chicken tacos with grilled corn, peaches and avocado salsa.