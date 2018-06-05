Marinate on Melrose's Gourmet Fast-Casual Food Is Stoner-Tested

I’m not sure if it’s my fascination with the afterlife or just a real estate trend, but I'm noticing that more funky food choices have been popping up near historic cemeteries.
Latest case in point: About a block from the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery in East Hollywood is Marinate on Melrose, which has a selection of tacos, wraps, sliders and bowls that are sure to raise the dead — and appeal to local stoners.
Owners Mat Yuriditsky and Scot Rogers’ twist on fast-casual features sweet Hawaiian chicken, chipotle pork and root beer beef, which have been marinated for a minimum of 24 hours and only cooked in pressure cookers. The root beer beef is a must-try in taco form (one for $2.50, three for $7). Only the thin-sliced vegan Thai tofu is grilled.
Flamin' Hot Cheetos are a favorite ingredient at Marinate on Melrose.
Yuriditsky, who bears a striking resemblance to Chester Cheetah in both looks and personality, explains the source of inspiration for their “gourmet stoner food”: “Our rule is we get high and we experiment. If we fall in love with something that night, we make it again the next morning, and if we like it sober and it’s still as brilliant and yummy as the night before, then it goes on the menu.”
You can mix and match your proteins with sides such as sundried tomato penne with chicken, hippie ginger or veggie crack (sesame broccoli salad) in your desired vessel. Sliders (same price as tacos) come on Hawaiian rolls and wraps are on whole wheat tortillas.
The Hot Mess wrap is a mashup of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, veggie crack, sweet Hawaiian chicken, pickles, chipotle ranch dressing, brown rice and red quinoa ($10). To ensure maximum heat and crunch, an individual Cheetos package is freshly exploded for each wrap.
Another massive choice for the same price is the signature Kitchen Sink wrap, with your choice of protein, sundried tomato penne salad, tomato bisque soup, crispy onions, brown rice and red quinoa.
A wide variety of Stubborn Pure Cane sodas is on tap to take the heat off, including lemon berry, black cherry, pineapple cream and the same root beer used for the beef ($2).
Marinate on Melrose, 5009 Melrose Ave., East Hollywood; (323) 325-3237, marinateyourlife.com
