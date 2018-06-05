Marinate on Melrose's Gourmet Fast-Casual Food Is Stoner-Tested

I’m not sure if it’s my fascination with the afterlife or just a real estate trend, but I'm noticing that more funky food choices have been popping up near historic cemeteries.

Latest case in point: About a block from the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery in East Hollywood is Marinate on Melrose, which has a selection of tacos, wraps, sliders and bowls that are sure to raise the dead — and appeal to local stoners.

Owners Mat Yuriditsky and Scot Rogers’ twist on fast-casual features sweet Hawaiian chicken, chipotle pork and root beer beef, which have been marinated for a minimum of 24 hours and only cooked in pressure cookers. The root beer beef is a must-try in taco form (one for $2.50, three for $7). Only the thin-sliced vegan Thai tofu is grilled.

