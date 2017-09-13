It Appears You Can Officially Get High at Food Festivals Now

EXPAND Max Lanman

For the last year or so, food festivals in California have had cannabis purveyors on-site, offering samples of their wares, just without actual cannabis in them. Chocolates, candies, chips — the regular offerings of the weed companies, only they don't get you high.

But a big feature of the upcoming EastSide Food Festival in Silver Lake (Oct. 22) is the "Cannabis Corner." Ticket holders can sample cannabis-infused food on-site, and will take home a gift bag with more samples. Of course, there are rules: you can't enter the area without a California medical marijuana card, and you must buy a separate ticket for $15, on top of the regular festival entry price.

There will also be a cooking with cannabis demonstration that anyone can watch. And of course the usual array of restaurant and bar treats from venues east of Vermont Avenue, like Cosa Buona, Mh Zh, Homestate, and Go Get ‘Em Tiger.

This will absolutely become the new festival norm for at least a bit, while we all get our bearings around California's new weed law. But of course most festival offerings will still only be infused with herbs of the non-altering variety.

Tickets to EastSide Food Festival can be purchased here.

