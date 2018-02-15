Luscious Dumplings Spinoff Brings Delicious Flavor Bombs to Highland Park

When foodies in the know crave distinctive house-made xiao long bao (Chinese soup dumplings steamed in small bamboo baskets), they often head to a small cafe called Luscious Dumplings in the heart of dumpling-rich San Gabriel for their fix. These dumplings are decidedly more rustic and fiendishly delicious than the almost too perfectly pleated dumplings served by the corporate-leaning Din Tai Fung chain. One bite of the profoundly juicy, ceaselessly savory flavor bomb is enough to achieve pure gastronomic bliss for a mere moment, which surely more than makes up for the likely exhausting drive in oppressive L.A. traffic.

Fortunately, the owners behind Luscious Dumplings have opened a tasty new concept, Mason's Dumpling Shop, in the rapidly gentrifying Eastside neighborhood of Highland Park. (The name of the dumpling shop stems from the owner's son, Mason.) The cute, eye-catching cursive script of the Mason's logo is ripe for franchising across the city, which would be an excellent development.

Sandwiched between a Subway and a Little Caesars in your garden-variety (read: nondescript) mini-mall, Mason's — housed in a now-defunct taco shop — has been doing brisk business since opening in January. It's a clean, modern, minimalist space, with none of the drab, dark, old-fashioned atmosphere of Chinatown dumpling spots.