Los Angeles Dominates Regional James Beard Award Nominations, Lags in National Categories

It's that day of the year again, when the food world goes nuts over the James Beard Foundation Awards nominations. This year the announcement of nominees took place in Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean L.A. fared particularly well in the national award categories.

The good news is, the city dominated its regional category, with four of the six nominations for Best Chef in the West. Providence's Michael Cimarusti, Gjelina's Travis Lett, Rustic Canyon's Jeremy Fox and Trois Mec's Ludo Lefebvre are all nominated. (Lefebvre also is nominated in the Broadcast Awards as host of Mind of a Chef.)

On the national awards front, there was less L.A. in the mix, particularly in the most prestigious categories. However, Caroline Styne of Lucques/A.O.C./Tavern fame is nominated as an Outstanding Restaurateur, and Margarita Manzke is nominated as an Outstanding Pastry Chef. And Suzanne Goin and Evan Kleiman are being inducted to the Who's Who hall of fame.

Notice anything about the folks mentioned in the above paragraph? All women.

In non-chef news, the designers of Kismet, Guga, are nominated in the design category. And Jonathan Gold is a nominee in the journalism awards for his restaurant reviews.

Congrats to all. You can see the full list of nominees for chef and journalism awards on the James Beard Foundation website.

