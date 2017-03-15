menu

Los Angeles Dominates Regional James Beard Award Nominations, Lags in National Categories


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Los Angeles Dominates Regional James Beard Award Nominations, Lags in National Categories

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
James Beard Award
James Beard Award
James Beard Foundation
A A

It's that day of the year again, when the food world goes nuts over the James Beard Foundation Awards nominations. This year the announcement of nominees took place in Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean L.A. fared particularly well in the national award categories.

The good news is, the city dominated its regional category, with four of the six nominations for Best Chef in the West. Providence's Michael Cimarusti, Gjelina's Travis Lett, Rustic Canyon's Jeremy Fox and Trois Mec's Ludo Lefebvre are all nominated. (Lefebvre also is nominated in the Broadcast Awards as host of Mind of a Chef.)

On the national awards front, there was less L.A. in the mix, particularly in the most prestigious categories. However, Caroline Styne of Lucques/A.O.C./Tavern fame is nominated as an Outstanding Restaurateur, and Margarita Manzke is nominated as an Outstanding Pastry Chef. And Suzanne Goin and Evan Kleiman are being inducted to the Who's Who hall of fame.

Notice anything about the folks mentioned in the above paragraph? All women.

In non-chef news, the designers of Kismet, Guga, are nominated in the design category. And Jonathan Gold is a nominee in the journalism awards for his restaurant reviews.

Congrats to all. You can see the full list of nominees for chef and journalism awards on the James Beard Foundation website.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >