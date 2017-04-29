5 Great Chefs Reveal Their Favorite L.A. Restaurants

EXPAND Travis Strickland Kristin Tieg

Who better to get restaurant recommendations from than L.A.'s finest chefs and foodies? If your stomach is barking, check out this roundup of L.A. Weekly food critic Besha Rodell's interviews with L.A. chefs.

7 L.A. Restaurants That Remind a Chicago-Bred Chef of Home

Is it possible to find Chicago in Los Angeles? Travis Strickland thinks so. Baltaire's executive chef aims to mix a classic Midwestern steakhouse sensibility with Southern Californian touches on his menus. The Chicago native also looks for tastes of his hometown throughout L.A., and his opinions (particularly on deep-dish pizza and L.A.'s best Italian sub) might even cause some controversy.

7 Great Places in Los Angeles to Eat British Food, According to Chef Brendan Collins

Collins sometimes longs for a taste of home — in his case, that means British food. We wondered where the chef goes when he just really needs a British breakfast or some fish and chips and a pint of beer. Here are his seven go-to spots.

Tal Ronnen's Favorite Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in Los Angeles

Tal Ronnen has made a career of presenting vegan food in such a way that it doesn't seem vegan.

We wondered which non-vegan restaurants in town Ronnen loves, where he can find plant-based food without stress. Here are his five picks.

The Best Brunches in Los Angeles According to One of Our Greatest Brunch Chefs

David LeFevre knows brunch. His Manhattan Beach restaurant, MB Post, serves one of the city's greatest brunches, as evidenced by the rabid crowds who fill the place every weekend. We thought it was a perfect time to ask the brunch master about his favorite brunches in town. Here are his six picks.

10 Great Restaurants in Santa Monica According to Mainland Poké Owner Ari Kahan

The poké craze shows no signs of slowing, and the continued expansion of Mainland Poké is just proof of that fact. Mainland's fourth location opened recently in Santa Monica (at 411 Santa Monica Blvd.). To celebrate, we asked owner Ari Kahan about the community of restaurants he's joining in Santa Monica.

