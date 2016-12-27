Looking for Steamed Baos? Head to the SGV

The recent Chinatown opening of Baohaus is in the news, making it timely to take a look at places around town to pick up a long-time Taiwanese favorite, the steamed bao. One can now find baos from downtown to the Westside to theSan Fernando Valley.

In case you still aren’t familiar with the exact item we’re talking about, the word bao means "bread" in Mandarin. And, as you might expect, there are a wide range of different baos. Specifically, the item we’re talking about here is the gua bao — steamed, white circular bread folded over a filling to create the look of a small pita sandwich. While there are many options for fillings, the traditional gua bao contains pork belly braised in a mix of soy sauce, rice wine, ginger and spices, most notably star anise. The meat is topped with pickled mustard root, cilantro and ground peanuts.

Some of these baos are chef driven fusion creations, or use high quality, intentionally-sourced ingredients. While it’s nice to see Taiwanese food making more inroads across the city, especially when done by Taiwanese chefs, there's never been a shortage of baos around Greater Los Angeles. You just need to head to the San Gabriel Valley, where they've been served for many years.

The best place to look for traditional gua baos is at any of the Taiwanese breakfast joints in the San Gabriel Valley. There you’ll find old and young alike ordering large bowls of soy milk, dipping a you tiao (a Chinese cruller) into the bowl. You’ll also find gua baos on many a table — that is, if they haven’t run out, which is a possibility the later you arrive. Four Sea (Si Hai) and Yi Mei Deli have stewed pork or beef (at Four Sea/Si Hai, they are listed as gao bao). Another place to pick one up is Huge Tree Pastry in Monterey Park, which lists theirs by a nickname for the item, Taiwanese hamburger. Prices at the breakfast spots are usually in the $3.20 to $3.30 range.

EXPAND CEO (Pork belly), Chicken curry, Peking duck baos, Baos by Night Owl Cafe Jim Thurman

For variety and something a bit less traditional, head to Baos by Night Owl Café in Arcadia. Located in a fairly new strip mall, the café opened as a tea house prior to changing focus to baos earlier this year. In addition to the traditional stewed pork belly, known here as the CEO, and beef shank, baos are available with curry chicken, Peking duck or diced black pepper steak (known as the Cow). They also have a combo deal of three mixed baos and a drink for $7.95. Prices for the individual baos range from $2.50 to $3.50.

What you won't find on the menus are tofu or fish-filled versions, let alone fries of any kind. You also won't find details and ingredient sources listed. These breakfast places aren't hip or trendy in the least, they aren't located in an emerging neighborhood and the baos don't come from a chef with a TV series. They simply serve classic Taiwanese food, like gua baos, which is something they've been doing for many years.

Baos by Night Owl Café, 168 Las Tunas Dr., Suite #108, Arcadia. (626) 294-9436.

Four Sea Restaurant (Si Hai), multiple locations, foursearestaurant.com.

Huge Tree Pastry, 423 N. Atlantic Blvd., Suite 106, Monterey Park. (626) 458-8689, facebook.com/HugeTreePastry.

Yi Mei Deli, 18414 Colima Rd., Rowland Heights. (626) 854-9246, yimeideli.com.

Yi Mei Deli, 943 W. Duarte Rd., Monrovia; (626) 275-8785, yimeideli.com.

