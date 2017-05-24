The Latest In Cocktail Culture Is About to Debut In Long Beach: The Mobile Tiki Bar

EXPAND Tek-Tec's take on the Blue Hawaiian, dubbed the Olmec Dragon. Brian Addison

Robert Molina, the man behind the Latin-focused bar and grill that is Roxanne’s in Cal Heights, is a restless man. He introduced the craft cocktail scene to Long Beach by way of Roxanne’s and, eventually growing a bit bored, created Long Beach’s first contemporary speakeasy, which operates in the back of Roxanne’s, through a secret telephone booth entry.

So it makes sense that he is, yet again, bored and wants to introduce not just Long Beach but the entire region to his newest endeavor: L.A.’s first portable tiki bar that, when at an event elsewhere, will have a home in the back lot of Roxanne’s.

Just how is Molina accomplishing this goal? Taking a cue from North Long Beach’s lauded SteelCraft eat-and-drink hub, made almost entirely of shipping containers, Molina is taking his own container and using his own shipping company to move the makeshift tiki bar into action.

“It’s tiki with a Latin twist — so that means taking the Polynesian roots of the tiki cocktail and infusing as much as we can from Peru downward,” Molina said. “So we’re trying to blend the rich history of Mesoamerica — the myths, the deities, the art — into this bar."

Brian Addison

The result? Marie’s Tek-Tec. (Roxanne’s was named after his first daughter using her middle name; Marie's the same for his second daughter).

To achieve full tiki status a la Latin America, Molina has brought on Josh Daclan, from Honolulu’s famed Royal Hawaiian, and Kalvin Portillo from Gin & Luck.

“We’re trying to take people on a trip through layers,” Portillo said. “Mixing agave spirits with sugar cane spirits creates fruity drinks with a kick.”

Daclan and Portillo are using fruits common to Central America — think nance, dragonfruit, guava, cashew fruit — and applying them to drinks paired with overproof rums, mezcals and tequilas. All in a space that Molina can carry around thanks to his M-Line Carrier trucking company.

EXPAND Rendering of Marie's Tek-Tec. Roxanne's

Expected to be completed in two months, Marie’s Tek-Tec will unfold into a tiki paradise, adorned with art by tiki legend Doug Horne and an interior that will be filled with hand carvings by none other than the legendary Tiki Diablo, Molina hopes to achieve a full submersion into a tropical world.

All in shipping container with a retractable roof, fold-out dance floor and pure tiki energy.

“I want to give people an escape, a place to enjoy the paradises that came out of the tiki bars,” Molina said. “And I want them to be able to experience it wherever they want to have it.”

