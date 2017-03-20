menu

Lesley Bargar Suter Leaves Los Angeles Magazine

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 2 p.m.
By Besha Rodell
Lesley Bargar Suter
Lesley Bargar Suter
Instagram/Lesleybs
Los Angeles Magazine's longtime food editor, Lesley Bargar Suter, is leaving the magazine. Suter confirmed the rumor of her departure to L.A. Weekly, although she wouldn't comment on the reason other than to say it was her decision to leave. This comes just three weeks after the departure of editor-in-chief Mary Melton and a number of other editorial staffers when the magazine was sold to Hour Media Group LLC.

Suter has been leading the food coverage at Los Angeles Magazine for a decade, and her work there has received multiple awards, including James Beard Awards in 2012 and 2016 for Best Food Coverage in a General-Interest Publication. She has appeared on many food television shows, and was a judge on Top Chef Masters. She is hugely respected in the food and journalism communities, in Los Angeles as well as nationally.

Suter is currently working on a book project but says she has no other firm career plans right now. While I've no doubt she'll land well, I do hope she's able to continue covering this city in particular. The loss of her voice at Los Angeles Magazine is a blow for the L.A. food scene.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

