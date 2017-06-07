menu


L.A.'s Best Oyster Deal This Month Is in Studio City

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 6:35 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
L.A.'s Best Oyster Deal This Month Is in Studio City
The Oyster House Saloon in Studio City is celebrating its 45th birthday for the entire month of June, reducing prices on its 10 most-ordered items by 45 percent. That makes it one of the better seafood deals in all of Los Angeles County.

It's a bit of an odd duck, the Oyster House: it's a classic dive bar — L.A. Weekly even named it the "Best Valley Dive" in 2012 — with dark wood decor and live music every night. But it also serves seafood. Why not?

There's cioppino, fried calamari and clam chowder on the special birthday-month menu, but the most exciting deal in this oyster-hungry town is the half-dozen for $7.70.

Offering this as an unlimited deal would probably lead to shellfish-fueled chaos, so the restaurant is only allowing one order per customer, and the bivalves are only available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Who wants to bet it becomes the hottest happy hour in Southern California for the next three weeks?

12446 Moorpark St., Studio City. (818) 761-8686, oysterhousesaloon.com.

Katherine Spiers
Katherine has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. LA Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

