LACMA’s Ray’s and Stark Bar Touts New Transparent and Ethical Menu

First LACMA’s Urban Light installation went “green” with energy-saving LED bulbs. Now Ray’s and Stark Bar has a new menu and practices focused on the environment and animal welfare.

Ray’s executive chef Fernando Darin, who’s been at the helm since early 2016, embraced a more plant-based diet a few years ago (he still eats meat), and he sees the changes as a natural extension of that.

“I started to think about ingredients … and animals with a little bit more care,” Darin says.