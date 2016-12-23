L.A. Weekly's Best Reviewed Restaurants of 2016

Japanese Sea-Bream Sashimi Anne Fishbein

How many times do we have to say it? L.A. is one of the best cities in the world for food lovers. This year, we visited dozens of restaurants across our ginormous city, sampling fine fare from every imaginable eatery, from high-end haunts to strip mall spots. But a few places stand apart. Here are all the excellent restaurants L.A. Weekly reviewed this year that were worthy of three stars, and the one that garnered four. Bon appetit!

Oyster, poached uni, caviar, tarragon, champagne Anne Fishbein

71Above

Enter 71Above, the restaurant that occupies the 71st floor of the US Bank Tower. The dining room circles the inner perimeter of the building, so no matter where you're sitting you're in range of the floor-to-ceiling windows, beyond which Los Angeles spreads out in all its twinkling glory. 3 Stars

Drizzling au jus on the Creekstone Farm 90 day dry aged bone-in ribeye Anne Fishbein

Gwen

Gwen is an establishment that is striving for greatness in so many ways it’s a little head-spinning. It’s a meat importer, a butcher shop, a cocktail bar, a chophouse of sorts and a return to serious glitzy Hollywood dining the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades. 3 Stars

Ceviche tostada Anne Fishbein

Salazar

A friend from Arizona told me about his first experience at Salazar in Frogtown. "When I sat down, I started to get this vivid sense of being home," he said. "The smell of mesquite smoke, the desert atmosphere, the gnarled trees. It was so evocative of Arizona, the way it looks, the kind of Mexican food we have there. It was kind of intense, like, it made me feel actual feelings!" 3 Stars

Beef tartare at Here's Looking at You Anne Fishbein

Here's Looking at You

When does Koreatown not feel like Koreatown? When you're sitting near the window at Here's Looking at You, gazing at the towering limestone façade of the Wilshire Colonnade across the street. 3 Stars

EXPAND Smoked hamachi and cucumber at Kato Anne Fishbein

Kato

I can't think of a more unexpectedly great meal this year than what I recently experienced at Kato, a minuscule restaurant in West L.A. that serves only tasting menus. 3 Stars

EXPAND Anne Fishbein

Aburiya Raku

At Aburiya Raku in Las Vegas, finding an empty table before midnight can be difficult. 3 Stars

Tostaditas locas at Cheko El Rey del Sarandeado Anne Fishbein

Cheko El Rey del Sarandeado

How far would you drive for a snook? Until recently, the answer to that question was simple: the distance between your current location and Coni'Seafood. 3 Stars

EXPAND An appetizer of escargot Provençal is almost a warm salad — a gorgeous dish, in conception and execution Anne Fishbein

Spring

Spring is the new downtown restaurant from chef Tony Esnault and his wife and business partner, Yassmin Sarmadi. Esnault, who is French by birth, has seen the turn away from high-end, French-influenced cooking firsthand. 3 Stars

The restaurant's cheeky take on a Scotch egg is made with peppery lamb sausage, drizzled with an aromatic curry jus and served with a yogurt and cucumber salad. Anne Fishbein

Baran's 2239

The brainchild of brothers and first-time restaurateurs Jonathan and Jason Baran, Baran's 2239 is inspired by their family's historic Pasadena restaurant, the Brothertons Farmhouse. 3 Stars

Beef tartare with house-made ssamjang and crudité Anne Fishbein

The Bellwether

The Bellwether is the brainchild of Ted Hopson, a journeyman L.A. chef who most recently worked under Sang Yoon at Father's Office and Lukshon, and Hopson's sister-in-law Ann-Marie Verdi, a fellow Father's Office alum, who serves as beverage director. 3 Stars

