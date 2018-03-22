L.A. Weekly's 99 Essential Restaurants List for 2018 Is Out

The downtown explosion in Los Angeles has resulted in the biggest renaissance in local food yet, with scores of new chefs, restaurants and hotels. This wave continues to ripple through neighborhoods from Boyle Heights to Beverly Hills.
Read about all 99 of our Essential restaurants, from family-owned Pann's to new kid on the block Eataly, from classics such as the Water Grill to newer arrivals like Winsome and Osteria Venice West.
It's all on our 99 Essentials page. Dig in!
