Final Burgers & Beer Lineup Is Announced: You're Going to Want All of This

The final list is here. We're already mapping out our plan of attack.

L.A. Weekly's Burgers & Beer is back, and in 2017 the event will be bigger than ever — and also less expensive! General-admission tickets are $50, which is $20 less than last year ... but there will be more burgers this year. You'll get unlimited sliders from more than 20 of L.A.'s best burger joints and beer pours from at least 40 of the greatest craft breweries in the state. The prices increase Monday, March 20.

Here are the pertinent details:

Saturday, April 29, 2017

4-7 p.m. with VIP hour 3-4 p.m.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Live music curated by Spaceland Productions

Now until March 20:

GA tickets only $50 ($20 less than last year for more beer and burgers!!)

VIP tickets $70 and include one-hour early entry and gift bag as well as all the GA perks

Beverages will be provided by:

101 Cider House

Absolution Brewing Company

Angel City Brewery

Arts District Brewing Company

Baja Brewing Company

Beachwood BBQ & Brewing

Boomtown Brewery

Brewyard Beer Company

Brouwerij West

Cismontane Brewing

Claremont Craft Ales

Coronado Brewing Company

Dry River Brewing

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company

Fireman’s Brew

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Golden Road Brewing

High Water Brewing Company

Homage Brewing

Indie Brewing Company

Iron Triangle Brewing

Kern River Brewing Company

Kombucha Dog

Kona Brewing Co.

Ladyface Ale Companie

Lagunitas Brewing Co.

MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.

Noble Ale Works

Pizza Port Brewing Co.

Santa Monica Brew Works

Scholb Premium Ales

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Simmzy's

St. Killian Importing

State Brewing Co.

Strand Brewing Co.

The Bruery

The Dudes' Brewing Co.

The Lost Abbey

Transplants Brewing Company

Wolf Creek Brewery

And food will be served up by:

American Heritage Fine Burgers and Cocktails

Baldoria

Belcampo Meat Co.

Burger City Grill

Button Mash

by CHLOE

Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

FourSixFour

Grill 'Em All

Hinoki and the Bird

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Lock & Key

Macheen

Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok

Myke's Cafe

Pono Burger

Simmzy's

Slater's 50/50

Stout Burgers and Beers

The Pikey

The Upper West

Venice Whaler

WOLF

