Final Burgers & Beer Lineup Is Announced: You're Going to Want All of This
|
Star Foreman
The final list is here. We're already mapping out our plan of attack.
L.A. Weekly's Burgers & Beer is back, and in 2017 the event will be bigger than ever — and also less expensive! General-admission tickets are $50, which is $20 less than last year ... but there will be more burgers this year. You'll get unlimited sliders from more than 20 of L.A.'s best burger joints and beer pours from at least 40 of the greatest craft breweries in the state. The prices increase Monday, March 20.
Here are the pertinent details:
Saturday, April 29, 2017
4-7 p.m. with VIP hour 3-4 p.m.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Live music curated by Spaceland Productions
Now until March 20:
GA tickets only $50 ($20 less than last year for more beer and burgers!!)
VIP tickets $70 and include one-hour early entry and gift bag as well as all the GA perks
Beverages will be provided by:
101 Cider House
Absolution Brewing Company
Angel City Brewery
Arts District Brewing Company
Baja Brewing Company
Beachwood BBQ & Brewing
Boomtown Brewery
Brewyard Beer Company
Brouwerij West
Cismontane Brewing
Claremont Craft Ales
Coronado Brewing Company
Dry River Brewing
Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company
Fireman’s Brew
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
Golden Road Brewing
High Water Brewing Company
Homage Brewing
Indie Brewing Company
Iron Triangle Brewing
Kern River Brewing Company
Kombucha Dog
Kona Brewing Co.
Ladyface Ale Companie
Lagunitas Brewing Co.
MacLeod Ale Brewing Co.
Noble Ale Works
Pizza Port Brewing Co.
Santa Monica Brew Works
Scholb Premium Ales
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Simmzy's
St. Killian Importing
State Brewing Co.
Strand Brewing Co.
The Bruery
The Dudes' Brewing Co.
The Lost Abbey
Transplants Brewing Company
Wolf Creek Brewery
And food will be served up by:
American Heritage Fine Burgers and Cocktails
Baldoria
Belcampo Meat Co.
Burger City Grill
Button Mash
by CHLOE
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
FourSixFour
Grill 'Em All
Hinoki and the Bird
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Lock & Key
Macheen
Mascarpone Cheesecake by Chef Turok
Myke's Cafe
Pono Burger
Simmzy's
Slater's 50/50
Stout Burgers and Beers
The Pikey
The Upper West
Venice Whaler
WOLF
