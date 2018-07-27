 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Downtown's Broad museum will turn gold as part of Saturday's tribute to Jonathan Gold.
Downtown's Broad museum will turn gold as part of Saturday's tribute to Jonathan Gold.
Mathew Tucciarone

L.A. Skyline Goes Gold Saturday in Honor of Late Food Critic

Avery Bissett | July 27, 2018 | 3:58pm
AA

Swaths of the Los Angeles skyline will be bathed in gold light tomorrow to honor beloved food critic Jonathan Gold, who died July 21.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning more than three decades, culminating in a Pulitzer Prize in 2006, Gold celebrated the breadth and depth of the Los Angeles restaurant scene — particularly in its more overlooked neighborhoods.

In addition to the new Los Angeles Times building, a bevy of local landmarks, such as City Hall and the Broad, will be lit up in gold light at sunset on what would have been Gold’s 58th birthday. 

There also will be a celebration of his life on Aug. 26, with details forthcoming. His family has asked that those wishing to honor the food critic donate to L.A. Regional Food Bank, Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Heal the Bay or Al Otro Lado. There is also a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses.

The list of venues that will be lit up includes the Wilshire Grand Center, US Bank Tower, Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park, Natural History Museum, the pylons at LAX, the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, the Wiltern, Ford Theatres, Theatre at Ace Hotel and more. The hashtag for the event is #LAGold.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >