L.A. Skyline Goes Gold Saturday in Honor of Late Food Critic

Swaths of the Los Angeles skyline will be bathed in gold light tomorrow to honor beloved food critic Jonathan Gold, who died July 21.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning more than three decades, culminating in a Pulitzer Prize in 2006, Gold celebrated the breadth and depth of the Los Angeles restaurant scene — particularly in its more overlooked neighborhoods.

In addition to the new Los Angeles Times building, a bevy of local landmarks, such as City Hall and the Broad, will be lit up in gold light at sunset on what would have been Gold’s 58th birthday.

There also will be a celebration of his life on Aug. 26, with details forthcoming. His family has asked that those wishing to honor the food critic donate to L.A. Regional Food Bank, Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Heal the Bay or Al Otro Lado. There is also a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses.

The list of venues that will be lit up includes the Wilshire Grand Center, US Bank Tower, Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain at Grand Park, Natural History Museum, the pylons at LAX, the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier, the Wiltern, Ford Theatres, Theatre at Ace Hotel and more. The hashtag for the event is #LAGold.