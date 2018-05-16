L.A. Named PETA's Most Vegan-Friendly City In America

Ceremony at Moby’s Little Pine bistro to announce L.A. as PETA's Most Vegan-Friendly City in U.S.

In the past decade, something revolutionary has happened in Los Angeles’ food scene. Across the city vegan-friendly eateries have sprouted en masse.

Today there are thousands of restaurants with meat- and dairy-free options in L.A. The movement has been so striking, so deeply and far felt, that on Tuesday, May 15, Los Angeles transcended its former reputation as being a notable vegan-friendly town among a laundry list of others. In an intimate gathering at Moby’s Silver Lake bistro, Little Pine, PETA officials crowned L.A. as the Most Vegan-Friendly City in the United States.

Lisa Lange, the animal advocacy organization’s senior vice president, who bit into a Hollwood Sign–themed salad at the event, tells L.A. Weekly why the City of Angels has ascended higher than all others on the 2018 list.