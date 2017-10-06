You Can Help Hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico by Drinking and Eating at These Great L.A. Restaurants

By drinking this cocktail, the Pap Juc at Felix in Venice, you can help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. Courtesy Felix

For an entire week starting tomorrow, chefs and bartenders across Los Angeles are teaming up to raise funds for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. That means Angelenos in every corner of the city will be able to help hurricane victims simply by drinking or eating at some of the city's best bars and restaurants.

Proceeds from dishes and cocktails on more than 85 menus will go to Unidos por Puerto Rico (United for Puerto Rico), a collaborative organization launched by Puerto Rico's first lady, Beatriz Rosselló, with help from the private sector, dedicated to the relief of the island after hurricanes Irma and María.

“It all stemmed from overwhelming frustration over the situation in Puerto Rico, but it has grown into an outlet for all of us to channel our feelings of hopelessness and rage into action,” says Andrea Sun, a hospitality industry veteran who with her colleague, Edward Allen, spearheaded the effort in L.A., called L.A. Loves Puerto Rico.

Here are few of the spots where you can take action (and the dishes and drinks they're offering):

Felix Trattoria | Venice

Papa Juc: rum, lime, passionfruit, pineapple

Michael's | Santa Monica

Michael’s Loves Puerto Rico: Don Q Puerto Rican rum, Mayalen Machetazo mezcal, lemon juice, St. Vincent orgeat syrup, housemade grenadine

Barbrix | Silver Lake

Crispy duck confit with braised white beans, bacon, escarole, fig gastrique

Rossoblu | Downtown

Aged rum negroni

Kato | Sawtelle

Live scallops, paste of capers and olives, tomato water vinaigrette

Here's Looking at You | Koreatown

Banana dacquiri

“I think this is an important story about how one small community moved by compassion can band together in a moment of crisis and move the needle," Sun says. "Not only can we raise much-needed funds to help our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico, but we’re able to challenge fellow Angelenos to contribute in some small way in their everyday lives.”

Get all the details here.

