L.A. Is in the Midst of a Middle Eastern Restaurant Boom — Here Are 4 of the Best

Sometimes we just get incredibly fortunate with a bumper crop of restaurants following a unique theme. Of late, it's the onslaught of great Middle Eastern restaurants. One of the reasons may be that the cuisine wholeheartedly and easily lends itself to the kind of fare health-conscious denizens of L.A. enjoy. Dishes sing with flavor from exotic, though far from unapproachable, spices and ambrosial herbs and fresh vegetables augmented by the myriad riches of various farmers markets around Los Angeles. Here are a few of our new favorites.

Mh Zh

This distinctive Middle Eastern bistro (pronounced "meh zeh") deals in simple dishes loaded with fresh, lively produce from local farmers markets. Suffice to say, the dishes are packed with flavor. For instance, the prosaic potato is butterflied, skin on, and placed under a broiler for a couple minutes. Then it's brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with coarse sea salt. It's the paragon of simplicity. The pithy but well-curated menu (casually scrawled in Sharpie on a brown paper bag) includes whole fried cauliflower striped with a piquant black sesame tahini. Picturesque seasonal green peas ride shotgun on a bed of creamy burrata cheese. There's a fine grilled rib-eye côte de boeuf, lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, in case you've had your fill of fresh veggies. Chef-owner Conor Shemtov has brought his creative vision of Israeli cuisine, heavenly inspired and indebted to acclaimed Israeli chef/cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi, to a bustling corner of Silver Lake. Reservations are exceedingly hard to come by, and the food takes considerable time to arrive out of the tiny kitchen, which is barely larger than a ship's galley. Yet it's still worth that special trip.