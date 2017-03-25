Where To Get Your Caffeine Fix at These Great L.A. Coffee Shops
|
Watts Coffee House
Garrett Snyder
Mornings aren't the only time when coffee is an absolute necessity. Some cold brew or a nice hot cappuccino can come in handy to get over the mid-afternoon slump, whether you're heading out for a day of exploring our city, or catching up with some friends. To get your caffeine fix, visit these cozy coffee shops around the city.
At Watts Coffee House, Soul Food With a Side of History
Watts Coffee House has retained its iconic if slightly under-the-radar status among locals, even winning one of Steve Harvey’s popular “Hoodie Awards” in 2003.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Juliet Bennett Rylah
The Next Wave of Coffee Is Candy-Coated at This Inland Empire Favorite
Rad Coffee sits on a pleasant street not far from the Metrolink station in downtown Upland, among antique shops, pubs and a massive pet food store.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
NOLA iced coffee and a hot chocolate at Blue Bottle
Ben Mesirow
Echo Park Has So Many Coffee Shops
Echo Park, where the concentration of great coffee shops is as high as the rent these days and any given midday is lit like Thursday night in a college town.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
The White Drop espresso set at North Pole Snow Cream
Ben Mesirow
In the Valley You Can Find Excellent Coffee - Without the Hipster Pretense
On Ventura Boulevard, there are at least four places to find artisan coffee between Universal City and Sherman Oaks.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Bulletproof's Santa Monica shop
RJ McNichols
Butter Coffee Lovers, Get Ready: Bulletproof Coffee Is Opening in the Arts District
Bulletproof Coffee, purveyors of the grass-fed-butter-and-Brain-Octane-oil coffee that's supposed to replace breakfast and claims to increase energy and health, is expanding.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
|
Demitasse Roastery
10 Best Local Coffee Roasters in L.A.
Over the past few years, roasters from across the globe have brought their beans to the City of Angels as part of the continuing coffee boom.
Read the full L.A. Weekly article here.
