 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
In Case You Don't Know, This Is Your Favorite Breakfast Burrito
Yelp/The Trance 'N' Thusiast C.

In Case You Don't Know, This Is Your Favorite Breakfast Burrito

Katherine Spiers | October 25, 2017 | 11:25am
AA

As breakfast burritos gain ever more cultural currency, more and more L.A. restaurants are serving them, at all times of day. Some — okay, most — are pretty slapdash, but no one complains because breakfast burritos are often a requirement, not just a desire. But then there is the rare place that does them incredibly well.

Enter La Azteca Tortilleria. As can be deduced from the name, the restaurant's specialty is tortillas, which are available in bulk; huge flour monstrosities that contain enough flavor to eat on their own. But La Azteca also does good work with burritos. The chile relleno burrito is justly famous, but the "breakfast" options (available until the restaurant runs out of ingredients) deserve some shine of their own.

To start with, the tortillas are excellent, as discussed above. And they're griddled inside and out, creating a bit of texture and crunch not often associated with burritos. And then they're filled with protein, animal or vegetable, plus beans and salsa. You'll be asked if you want potatoes and cheese as well, and of course the answer is yes. The options are endless, another element La Azteca has over most other breakfast burrito purveyors. Try the chicken chorizo.

Grab a sidewalk table, stare at the church across the street, contemplate your life choices. This one, at least, is a home run.

4538 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights; (323) 262-5977, laaztecatortilleria.com.

 
Katherine Spiers is L.A. Weekly's food editor and has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Popular Stories

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >