Kuwait's Rock House Sliders Comes to L.A.

Mishari Marafie, whose Kuwait-based chain of fast food restaurants just opened its first U.S. outpost in Los Angeles, attributes his success to thinking small.

Rock House Sliders serves a varied selection of sliders, sides and desserts, all in mini versions, and is a popular meeting place on Sunset Boulevard for nearby Kuwaiti UCLA students to get a taste of home — but you’re not going to find any machboos on this menu.

"Supersize is so yesterday, that's why RHS was born,” Marafie tells L.A. Weekly. Having lived in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles, he noticed a gap in the crowded world of burgers. “So we set out to create the burger joint we wanted.”