Kick Off 2017 With Carbs and Cocktails — These Are L.A.'s Best New Year's Day Brunches

Given that New Year's Day falls on a weekend this year, it's practically an obligation to keep the party going. That's right, the stroke of midnight doesn't indicate anything this year, because you'll be deep in revelry all the way through Sunday night. This New Year's Day is one tailor-made for a big brunch — many of you make a habit of Sunday brunch anyway, holiday or not, so on this day, just make it a bit more celebratory. Get table cakes and table bacon, and have a third Bloody. (You better have Lyft on your phone.) Happy New Year!

E.P. & L.P.

This is a classy joint, but for New Year's Day E.P. is going just a little corny. The Rose Bowl Parade and the game will air on the big screen that's set up at the rooftop bar, and the kitchen will serve the " Ultimate Hangover Chicken Sandwich," among other items. Plus, bottomless mimosas and bottomless Bloody Marys.

Noon-3 p.m.

The Wallace

There's a burgeoning trend across L.A.: bars with pretty excellent food. The Wallace is just such a place, and the spot's New Year's brunch includes dishes like pork belly tartine, a morning burger (that's a burger with an egg on it) and raspberry French toast with chestnuts and piloncillo syrup. The bar serves classic cocktails and new inventions: try the Morning Sex, made of bourbon, passion fruit, chai, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters.

Ray's and Stark Bar

This gastronomic temple is in an art museum, but it's not pretentious: the New Year's Day offering is called Hangover Brunch. Try avocado toast (of course) with Pink Lady apples, cucumber, and hard boiled eggs, pulled pork sandwich with fried egg, pickled shallot and hollandaise; brioche French toast with dark chocolate ganache and hazelnuts; or breakfast pizza with gruyere, ham, caramelized onions and a poached egg. The Bloody Mary is pretty involved, too. It's made with fresh lime and house-made spice mix.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Salt’s Cure

Salt’s Cure will offer their traditional weekend brunch favorites such as the "2x2x2" (two eggs, two housemade sausage patties, and two slabs of house-cured bacon), as well as biscuits and gravy and the popular oatmeal griddle cakes, which are lightly crisped and coated in maple cinnamon butter. The restaurant has great cocktails, too.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Baldoria

Fifteen-dollar bottomless champagne! Plus chicken and waffle tacos made with spicy fried chicken, apple-cinnamon waffles and a "Mrs. Croque Pizza" made with ham, gruyere, browned butter béchamel and eggs. Oh, and the pizza that's topped with potato gratin. Oh, and the biscuits with sausage gravy. Go on, get some food in you.

11 a.m.-close.

