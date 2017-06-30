menu

Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4

Here's Where to Buy Your July 4th Take-Home Feasts


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 7:32 a.m.
By Besha Rodell
Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4
Chris Sorge/Flickr
A A

Maybe you don't have the energy to throw a barbecue of your own. Maybe you don't like your party-throwing friends very much. Maybe you just want to let someone else do the dishes after you've celebrated America's independence. Whatever your reason for ditching the barbecue, there are plenty of restaurants in L.A. hosting Fourth of July events and offering Independence Day specials, and a few of them are even positioned so you get a sweet fireworks view. Here are five options.

Fuego
Fuego in Long Beach overlooks the Queen Mary, which means its patio is an awesome location for watching the July 4 Queen Mary fireworks show. To take advantage of that lucky bit of positioning, Fuego is throwing a July 4 barbecue from 6 to 9 p.m.. The barbecue costs $75 per adult and $30 for kids 5-12 (kids under 5 are free) and includes a seafood station and a barbecue station. Reservations encouraged.

Le Petit Paris
Le Petit Paris
Jill Stewart

Le Petit Paris
Le Petit Paris in downtown L.A. will be offering an American barbecue brunch buffet on July 4 from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For $49, guests can enjoy a burger bar, grilled meats (ribs, pulled pork, chicken skewers and sausages), sides such as coleslaw and fresh corn, Croque Monsieur and club sandwiches, and a traditional egg station with truffle scrambled eggs and make-your-own eggs benedict.

Related Stories

Pitchoun Bakery
The downtown French bakery is serving festive Fourth of July American flag éclairs with chocolate or vanilla filling. Available July 1 through July 4.

TART
On Tue., July 4, chef Joshua Pebbles is throwing a BBQ feast at his Beverly Grove with specials such as peach smoked beef brisket, roast suckling pig with chili dry rub, an “All American Burger” and American street corn with Vermont cheddar and barbecue sauce. Reservations encouraged.

Dining room at WP24EXPAND
Dining room at WP24
Courtesy of WP24

WP24
Atop the 26th floor of the downtown Ritz-Carlton, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck will host an Independence Day rooftop barbecue with a panoramic view of the surrounding fireworks, including those at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. The barbecue costs $49 per person and runs from 3-9 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

Besha Rodell
Besha Rodell is LA Weekly's Australian-born, New York-bred, Southern-fried, James Beard Award-winning restaurant critic. She likes tacos. And whiskey.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >