Barbecues, Fireworks and Patriotic Eclairs: Where to Eat in L.A. on July 4

Maybe you don't have the energy to throw a barbecue of your own. Maybe you don't like your party-throwing friends very much. Maybe you just want to let someone else do the dishes after you've celebrated America's independence. Whatever your reason for ditching the barbecue, there are plenty of restaurants in L.A. hosting Fourth of July events and offering Independence Day specials, and a few of them are even positioned so you get a sweet fireworks view. Here are five options.

Fuego

Fuego in Long Beach overlooks the Queen Mary, which means its patio is an awesome location for watching the July 4 Queen Mary fireworks show. To take advantage of that lucky bit of positioning, Fuego is throwing a July 4 barbecue from 6 to 9 p.m.. The barbecue costs $75 per adult and $30 for kids 5-12 (kids under 5 are free) and includes a seafood station and a barbecue station. Reservations encouraged.

Le Petit Paris Jill Stewart

Le Petit Paris

Le Petit Paris in downtown L.A. will be offering an American barbecue brunch buffet on July 4 from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For $49, guests can enjoy a burger bar, grilled meats (ribs, pulled pork, chicken skewers and sausages), sides such as coleslaw and fresh corn, Croque Monsieur and club sandwiches, and a traditional egg station with truffle scrambled eggs and make-your-own eggs benedict.

Pitchoun Bakery

The downtown French bakery is serving festive Fourth of July American flag éclairs with chocolate or vanilla filling. Available July 1 through July 4.

TART

On Tue., July 4, chef Joshua Pebbles is throwing a BBQ feast at his Beverly Grove with specials such as peach smoked beef brisket, roast suckling pig with chili dry rub, an “All American Burger” and American street corn with Vermont cheddar and barbecue sauce. Reservations encouraged.

EXPAND Dining room at WP24 Courtesy of WP24

WP24

Atop the 26th floor of the downtown Ritz-Carlton, WP24 by Wolfgang Puck will host an Independence Day rooftop barbecue with a panoramic view of the surrounding fireworks, including those at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles. The barbecue costs $49 per person and runs from 3-9 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

