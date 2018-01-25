Jill Davie Demonstrates How She Makes Her Pink Beet Chips

Anybody who knows me knows what a beet fanatic I am — beet juice, pickled beets, roasted beets, sauteed beet greens.
But nothing tops the beet chips at the Mar Vista from owner-chef and Food Network personality Jill Davie.
Instead of making chips from the root itself, Davie fries the greens, which usually just end up in the compost. Because the beets are sweet, they don’t have the bitter aftertaste that kale chips do. She dusts them with a little spicy togarashi and serves them with her own "lemonaise" or curried yogurt. The result is crunchy and addictive.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The high-octane native Angeleno (her parents still live in the house where she grew up, down the street from the restaurant) invited us into the kitchen and shared her recipe with L.A. Weekly.
Her secret? Beet juice in the batter…
You’ll find the chips on the Mar Vista's brunch menu.
12249 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista; (310) 751-6773, themarvista.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!