Jill Davie Demonstrates How She Makes Her Pink Beet Chips

Michele Stueven | January 25, 2018 | 6:52am
AA

Anybody who knows me knows what a beet fanatic I am — beet juice, pickled beets, roasted beets, sauteed beet greens.

But nothing tops the beet chips at the Mar Vista from owner-chef and Food Network personality Jill Davie.

Instead of making chips from the root itself, Davie fries the greens, which usually just end up in the compost. Because the beets are sweet, they don’t have the bitter aftertaste that kale chips do. She dusts them with a little spicy togarashi and serves them with her own "lemonaise" or curried yogurt. The result is crunchy and addictive.

Jill Davie Demonstrates How She Makes Her Pink Beet ChipsEXPAND
Michele Stueven

The high-octane native Angeleno (her parents still live in the house where she grew up, down the street from the restaurant) invited us into the kitchen and shared her recipe with L.A. Weekly.

Her secret? Beet juice in the batter…

You’ll find the chips on the Mar Vista's brunch menu.

12249 Venice Blvd., Mar Vista; (310) 751-6773, themarvista.com.

