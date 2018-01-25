Jill Davie Demonstrates How She Makes Her Pink Beet Chips

Anybody who knows me knows what a beet fanatic I am — beet juice, pickled beets, roasted beets, sauteed beet greens.

But nothing tops the beet chips at the Mar Vista from owner-chef and Food Network personality Jill Davie.

Instead of making chips from the root itself, Davie fries the greens, which usually just end up in the compost. Because the beets are sweet, they don’t have the bitter aftertaste that kale chips do. She dusts them with a little spicy togarashi and serves them with her own "lemonaise" or curried yogurt. The result is crunchy and addictive.

EXPAND Michele Stueven