Jewel Joins Emerging "Girl Power" Movement in Virgil Village

Perched on Hoover Hill overlooking Virgil Village, the former Hot Hot Food space has been transformed by the Springs chef Jasmine Shimoda and wife Sharky McGee into the plant-based concept Jewel. The lavender corner building welcomes foot traffic with a colorful mural celebrating flora and the vegetable kingdom. Inside, the simple luncheonette space is flooded with natural light with an adjacent covered outdoor patio.

Shimoda kept a lot of the dishes on the menu that developed a cult following at the Springs — the forbidden fried rice, kale salad and her famous L.A. Phil wrap. The wrap, by the way, has nothing to do with the Philharmonic but is her vegan take on a Philly cheesesteak, with braised yuba sheets, shiitake, caramelized onions, jalapeño and cashew fondu ($13).

“Before the Springs, I had never cooked plant-based food. I actually come from a fine-dining restaurant background in New York City and really embraced the challenge of filtering my classic training through a plant-based lens,” Shimoda tells L.A. Weekly. “Jewel is more or less a continuation of that journey, but more informed by the two years I've been able to spend in L.A. absorbing the culture and falling in love with California produce."