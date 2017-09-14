menu

There's a Lesson for All of Us in This Jessica Biel–Related Restaurant Lawsuit

Huy Fong, Maker of Sriracha, Faces Yet Another Legal Entanglement


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

There's a Lesson for All of Us in This Jessica Biel–Related Restaurant Lawsuit

Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 9:55 a.m.
By Katherine Spiers
A view into the shop from the patio of Au Fudge
A view into the shop from the patio of Au Fudge
B. Rodell
A A

Nine former employees of Au Fudge, the expensive, kid-centric West Hollywood restaurant co-owned by actress Jessica Biel, are suing the company for wage theft. In particular, as outlined by the Blast, the claimants say the restaurant charged a 22 percent gratuity for catering and kept that income for the managers.

The ethical problem here is pretty clear: The vast majority of people handing over money to restaurants believe that gratuities go to either one server or the entire pool of servers working at the same time. The people we see are only making minimum wage unless they are tipped, in other words.

Related Stories

If it turns out the Au Fudge's operators were indeed keeping the tips for themselves, most reasonable people would agree that it represents some highly unethical trickery. But just so we're all clear: This happens all the time.

Wage theft in all its forms, be it withholding tips, charging servers for check errors or dine-and-dashers, or some other form of creative accounting, is rampant in the restaurant industry. As a food writer, I have been told some jaw-dropping stories, and lemme tell you, some of your favorite spots are problematic.

Also problematic is the fact that no one — short of the rare lawsuit like this Au Fudge situation — is willing to go on the record about wage theft. So consumers are left blissfully unaware, believing that the automatic gratuity or credit card tip they're signing for is going to the person who was so pleasant to them all evening.

So what's a restaurant-goer to do? I believe the answer is to ask your server, every time you get the check, how the tip is disbursed. And bring cash, just in case.

Katherine Spiers
L.A. Weekly food editor Katherine Spiers has been writing about food and culture (and food culture) in Los Angeles for over a decade. The Weekly even awarded her "Best Food Blog" when she was at a rival publication. She wants to talk to you about dumplings.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >